Wayne Rooney shocked campmates and fans on I'm A Celebrity by revealing he used to sit next to wife Coleen on the toilet. See reactions and details.

Wayne Rooney left the camp speechless on Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here as he revealed his bathroom secret with wife Coleen. The former professional footballer, 41, who fans believe has forgotten he is on television, revealed the unusual toilet habit he shared with his partner. Wayne told his co-stars that before buying their current home, a £20million country estate, they lived in a house with two toilets in the same bathroom after replacing the bidet.

Royal Family Member Reveals Toilet Habit

The sportsman revealed that he and Coleen, 40, would sit beside each other while doing their business and enjoy a catch up about their days. His confession left the camp shocked with Ricky Wilson branding it 'weird' and fans at home have now claimed that his wife will 'kill him' for letting it slip. He said while sat around the camp fire: 'Me and Coleen would sit next to each other having a s**t.' Wayne Rooney left the camp speechless on Thursday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here as he revealed his bathroom secret with wife Coleen. The former professional footballer, 41, who fans believe has forgotten he is on television, revealed the unusual toilet habit he shared with his partner - leaving camp in shock.

Also read Wayne Rooney Shares Drinking Struggles in I'm A Celeb Jungle

Reactions To Wayne's Shocking Confession

As the episode aired Coleen took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from 2018 of the bathroom. Poll Would YOU use the bathroom next to your partner? Now share your opinion. Chloe Burrows burst out laughing, while Leomie Anderson said: 'Really? That's romance.' Wayne continued: 'The only thing I wouldn't do, I wouldn't wipe my a**e in front of her, so she'd have to finish and leave.' The ex-England captain was then asked: 'Would she wipe hers in front of you?' Without hesitating, Wayne said: 'Yeah.' A stunned Ricky then said: 'That's the weirdest thing.' In the Bush Telegraph, a baffled Ricky said: 'It just boggles my mind. The closeness of a couple who will sit next to each other on the toilet. Keep an air of mystery, Rooney.'

Social Media Reacts To Wayne's Revelation

As the episode aired Coleen took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from 2018 of the bathroom. Fans rushed to social media to react to Wayne's jaw-dropping claim. They said: 'That's brilliant why not sit on loo together do everything else... If Rooney was there at the birth of his kids then what is sitting on the loo compared to that love the honesty... That's true love don't mock or laugh unless you've tried it'; 'Me thinks Wayne's forgot he's on telly. Coleen is going to bloody kill him!'; 'Did that make it on their documentary series'; 'She's going to kill him for sharing that!'; 'My biggest ick. No partner should see you sitting on the loo... some things should be private'; 'Bet Coleen isn't happy about that coming out'; 'There's close and then there's close!'; 'Gross'; 'I'm sorry but that's disgusting'; 'Nope! No ta!'; 'His kids will be howling at that revelation'; 'Coleen is gonna kill him!'.

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Wayne Supports Ade During Low Moment

The sportsman revealed that he and Coleen, 40, would sit beside each other while doing their business and enjoy a catch up about their days. Fans rushed to social media to react to Wayne's jaw-dropping claim. His confession left the camp shocked with Ricky Wilson branding it 'weird' and fans at home have now claimed that his wife will 'kill him' for letting it slip. Viewers have been loving Wayne on the series so far and on Wednesday night's episode he was praised by fans for comforting Ade Adepitan after he woke up feeling low on Wednesday's episode. The 53-year-old has made history as the first wheelchair user to take part in the show and is determined to prove that his disability will not stop him from tackling the jungle's toughest challenges. As the latest instalment began, Ade woke up in low spirits as he told the Bush Telegraph: 'I was down this morning. I'm putting a lot of it down to being tired.' 'I was expecting this, I didn't expect it this early but I expected this, you know, I'm gonna deal with it and push on through and I'll be fine, there's good people here so I'll be fine.'

Bushtucker Trial Challenges Campmates

Taking an opportunity to talk to Wayne and Sharky about how he was feeling, he confided in them: 'I had a bit of a moment this morning.' When Sharky asked what happened, Ade replied: 'I just felt really down and I think I just got annoyed with myself for feeling down because that's not who I am, and then you just get into your head.' Elsewhere in Thursday night's episode, it was Joanna Page and Sharky that would be taking on the day's Bushtucker trial - Factory of Fear. Leigh and AJ then joined them for the trail much to their surprise. Calling it 'exhausting' due to the 'level of physical exertion' he reflected on his jungle experience: 'This is probably one of the, if not the most important thing I've ever done, because I am in a place and in an environment that most people will never expect to see someone with a disability.'