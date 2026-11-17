Wayne Rooney opens up about his battle with alcohol, contemplating suicide at his peak, and how his wife Coleen saved his life and marriage during his darkest moments.

Former England striker and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has publicly disclosed the severe mental health crisis that plagued him during the height of his football career. The 41-year-old revealed that intense pressure and scrutiny led to dangerous alcohol consumption, resulting in him contemplating suicide and nearly destroying his marriage to wife Coleen.

Rock Bottom During Peak Career

Wayne Rooney explained that the transition from a confident teenager breaking through at Everton at age 16 to a global superstar brought overwhelming pressure that he was ill-equipped to handle. He described hitting rock bottom in his mid-twenties when the attention became unmanageable, leading him to isolate himself from the world.

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Rooney recalled specific instances where he would lock himself away in his house for two days, binge-drinking in his games room while at the best part of his playing career. To hide the effects of his addiction, he would wake up, apply eyedrops, and chew gum to mask the smell of alcohol before attending training sessions with his team.

Marriage Saved by Wife Coleen

The former professional footballer admitted that his selfish behavior and substance abuse placed an immense strain on his relationship with Coleen, his childhood sweetheart. He acknowledged that she could have walked away given the severity of his condition, but her unwavering support was instrumental in his survival and recovery.

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Rooney noted that it was only after speaking candidly with Coleen and his mother that he realized he needed professional help. He described a period where he avoided people on the street and in shops, feeling uncomfortable everywhere except on the football pitch, but his struggle to cope off the field was severe.

Personal Transformation and Health

In recent years, Rooney has undergone a significant lifestyle overhaul, including weight loss and cosmetic enhancements such as a nose job and dental work. He previously addressed rumors about using weight loss injections, insisting that his improved appearance was the result of hard work, diet changes, and training rather than medical shortcuts.

This transformation has boosted his confidence, allowing him to accept an invitation to appear on the reality show I'm A Celebrity. He stated that a year ago, he felt self-conscious about his weight and appearance, believing he looked significantly older, but now feels comfortable facing a large audience.

Reflecting on Lost Time and Future

Looking back, Rooney expressed regret over the time lost during his struggle with addiction, particularly noting that his son Kai was a baby during those difficult years. He emphasized that while he was going through something he could not deal with alone, the outcome could have been tragic without the intervention of his family and therapists.