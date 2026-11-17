Wayne Rooney discusses his struggle with alcohol, six-month sobriety journey, and significant three stone weight loss during his appearance on the ITV jungle series.

Wayne Rooney has publicly confirmed that he has been completely sober for six months and successfully lost three stone in weight by quitting alcohol. The former professional footballer showcased his significantly trimmed physique while appearing shirtless in the jungle during the current series of the ITV reality show, I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out of Here!

Rooney's Sobriety Journey and Family Impact

Rooney, aged 41, shared deeply personal details about his past struggles with excessive drinking while speaking to his fellow campmates in the jungle. He explained that his addiction began in his early twenties when he found the high-pressure environment of professional football overwhelming. The ex-Manchester United striker admitted that he would retreat into his home and drink continuously for two days at a time, isolating himself from social interactions.

Also read Wayne Rooney Joins I'm a Celebrity Camp With £800,000 Salary

The turning point for the father-of-four came when his eldest son, Kai Rooney, discovered him passed out on a pool table at his residence. Wayne Rooney described this moment as a critical wake-up call that forced him to confront his behavior and its consequences. He acknowledged that his drinking habits caused him to miss out on valuable time with his children and led to significant regrets regarding mistakes made off the pitch.

Now, nearly six months into his sobriety, Rooney stated that maintaining a clean lifestyle and being present for his family is the happiest he has ever felt. He expressed profound gratitude that his family unit, including his wife Coleen Rooney, has not fallen apart during this period of recovery. The former athlete noted that he is finally able to enjoy the present moments with his kids while they are at this specific age in their lives.

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Physical Transformation and Support System

The visual contrast between Rooney's current appearance and his previous lifestyle is stark. Last January, images of the 41-year-old were seen on a beach in Barbados, where he appeared considerably heavier than his current jungle physique. Rumors circulated during the summer suggesting he might be using weight-loss injections, but he has consistently attributed his three stone transformation to simple lifestyle changes and abstaining from alcohol entirely.

Rooney placed significant credit for his stability on the support of his wife, Coleen Rooney, who was the runner-up in the 2024 series of the same competition. The ex-professional player praised his wife of 17 years for standing by him through his darkest times. He described her as his absolute rock, stating frankly that he likely would not be alive today if it were not for her unwavering presence and support.

Following his retirement from football management to focus on punditry, podcasting, and television work, Rooney has prioritized finding a better work-life balance. He admitted to getting into a rut after stopping playing professionally, where he lacked a training routine and consumed too much alcohol. Shifting his focus to health and family has helped him return to a much better mental and physical place.

Competition Status and Ratings Context

Rooney entered the jungle series reportedly earning around £800,000 for his participation, following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen. He has made no secret of his ambition to be crowned the king of the jungle, despite the show suffering a notable ratings slump this season. The series kicked off on a Monday night for the first time due to scheduling conflicts with England football matches over the weekend.

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While the average audience for this year's launch dropped to 4.8 million viewers, marking the lowest launch audience in the show's history, it still dominated the 16-34 demographic. The program secured an 80 percent share of TV set viewing among this age group, making it ITV's most-watched non-sport television show of the year for that specific demographic. The initial 95-minute episode peaked at 5.6 million viewers, which is nearly two million fewer than the previous year's launch figures.

Despite the lower raw numbers compared to the 6.6 million average seen in 2025, ITV is expecting consolidated figures to rise significantly. This increase is anticipated when including viewers who watch on-demand services and catch-up platforms later. As the competition progresses, Rooney remains a favorite to win, leveraging his new physique and candid story of recovery to connect with audiences.