Wayne Rooney shares his unique marital bathroom habits with I'm A Celebrity campmates, revealing he and Coleen shared two toilets in their former home. The former footballer also discusses his leadership role and the impact of past legal battles on his family.

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney revealed a highly specific detail about his domestic life during the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity, sparking amusement among his fellow contestants. The 41-year-old soccer icon disclosed that he and his wife, Coleen, utilized a unique bathroom setup in their previous residence that featured two separate toilets positioned side-by-side.

Unique Bathroom Arrangements Explained

During a conversation with his campmates on Thursday night, Rooney explained that the couple would sit next to each other in this dual-toilet configuration. He noted that while they shared this intimate space, he maintained one strict personal boundary regarding hygiene routines.

Also read Coleen Rooney Confirms Wayne's Toilet Habits After I'm A Celebrity Shock

Rooney clarified that the only action he would never perform in front of his wife was wiping his bottom, which required her to finish and leave the room. When asked if Coleen performed the same action in his presence, the former England captain confirmed that she would.

This distinctive arrangement was located in the couple's former house before they relocated to their current £20million mansion in Cheshire. The revelation highlights a period in their lives when they managed properties in multiple locations, including a £3.7million estate in Prestbury and a £4.2million home in Maryland, United States.

Campmates React To Marital Details

The confession elicited a mix of shock and amusement from the other celebrities residing in the Australian jungle. Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson was particularly vocal about his disbelief at the domestic arrangement described by the footballer.

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Wilson admitted that the closeness demonstrated by sharing bathroom time was strange to him. He advised Rooney to maintain some air of mystery in his relationship, noting that the situation simply boggles the mind.

Coleen Rooney later engaged with the story on social media. She posted a photograph from 2018 on Instagram, showing herself standing in the bathroom of their old home that housed the two adjacent toilets.

Rooney's Leadership And Camp Dynamics

Beyond sharing personal anecdotes, Wayne Rooney has taken on a more significant role within the camp structure. His co-stars elected him as the camp leader, a position he accepted with characteristic humor and camaraderie.

The election comes after reports indicated that bookmakers favor Rooney to win this year's series, a prediction bolstered by his wife Coleen finishing as the runner-up in the 2024 competition.

Rooney also shared insights into his preparation for the physical demands of the jungle. He underwent a significant physical transformation that included a nose job, weight loss, and the use of Invisalign aligners to straighten his teeth.

Legal History And Personal Reflections

In a more serious segment of the broadcast, Rooney discussed the emotional toll of the 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial on his family. The legal battle began seven years ago when Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking private information to the press.

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Rooney recalled the difficulty of the situation for his wife, despite the eventual legal victory. He noted that the court proceedings required substantial evidence to prove Vardy's involvement, describing the outcome as obvious once the evidence was presented.

The former footballer mentioned that Vardy was found liable to pay £1.5million in legal fees. He reflected on how the public nature of the case affected his family, particularly his wife, who faced intense media scrutiny during the trial.

Background And Personal Interests

Rooney, who has been with Coleen for 24 years since they were both 16, continues to engage with diverse cultural interests. He shared that he listens to a wide range of music to prepare for matches, including artists like Susan Boyle, Celine Dion, and Whitney Houston.

More recently, he has also listened to contemporary artists like Stormzy. This eclectic mix of musical tastes underscores his claim to being a diverse individual who adapts his environment and habits to suit different circumstances.

The couple, who married in 2008, are raising four sons: Kai, aged 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8. Their journey from a council estate in Croxteth, Liverpool, to international fame has been marked by both personal milestones and public challenges.

As the series progresses, Rooney's blend of humor, leadership, and candid storytelling continues to entertain viewers. His willingness to share both funny and serious aspects of his life provides a multifaceted view of his personality beyond his sporting career.