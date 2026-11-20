Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney opens up about his musical tastes during I'm A Celebrity 2026, discussing his admiration for female pop icons.

Former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney has discussed his extensive appreciation for female pop stars during his current appearance on the reality television series I'm A Celebrity. The 41-year-old former professional athlete, who holds an estimated net worth of £200 million, shared these personal insights into his musical preferences while interacting with new cast members in the Australian jungle setting.

Rooney Discusses Musical Tastes with AJ Odudu

During a recent camp conversation with Big Brother host AJ Odudu, Rooney described his listening habits as diverse, revealing that he enjoys a wide spectrum of musical genres. He specifically mentioned that he had been listening to the British rapper Stormzy more recently, highlighting his interest in contemporary hip-hop alongside his other preferences.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Toilet Habit on I'm A Celebrity

Rooney also detailed how he used specific artists to prepare for high-pressure professional football matches. He stated that he used to listen to Susan Boyle before games in the past, citing the singer as a significant part of his pre-match routine during his playing career. This revelation adds a new layer to his public persona, showing a softer side to the competitive sports figure.

However, the former footballer emphasized that his strongest musical affinities lie with legendary female vocalists. He explicitly stated that he loves Celine Dion, noting the Canadian singer's name with obvious admiration. He reiterated his deep respect for Whitney Houston, the American icon who passed away in February 2012, and acknowledged his appreciation for Tina Turner, the rock and soul legend.

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Addressing Past Criticism Regarding Whitney Houston Tribute

The conversation inevitably touched upon a past controversy that has followed Rooney for over a decade. In 2012, shortly after Whitney Houston died in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Rooney posted a message on the microblogging platform X that became the subject of widespread mockery. He wrote that Whitney had passed away and that she would live on forever, adding that he wanted to run to her and could not believe the news.

The post drew significant criticism from fans and even from his own wife, Coleen Rooney. The 40-year-old television presenter has frequently joked about the incident on social media. In a previous exchange on Hits Radio, Coleen smirked while referencing the tweet, noting that it was one of her favorites and pointing out that he had forgotten to tag anyone in the original post.

Despite the years of teasing and the resurfacing of the original tweet, Wayne Rooney has stood by his original sentiment. He explained that his reaction at the time was driven by genuine grief rather than an attempt at humor. He admitted that he was too hurt by the news to articulate his feelings properly, describing the event as a significant shock to his system.

Roosevelt's Journey in the Jungle and Leadership Roles

Rooney is currently a prominent figure in the I'm A Celebrity 2026 lineup, where he is considered a favorite to be crowned king of the jungle. His odds for winning the title stand at 2/1, according to betting markets, reflecting his popularity among the viewing public. This status was further solidified when he was revealed as the public's choice for camp leader during an exclusive announcement on the show's spin-off program, Unpacked.

The announcement was made by hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, with Thompson enthusiastically shouting 'It's Wayno!' as the result was revealed in the studio. The decision sparked considerable discussion among the panelists on the Unpacked show, who debated how Rooney would handle the responsibilities of leadership within the camp environment.

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Former Big Brother star GK Barry commented on the announcement, suggesting that while Rooney would make a great leader, she questioned whether he would be comfortable telling his fellow campmates what to do. She predicted that he would excel in the role but might struggle with the authoritative aspects of managing his peers in the jungle.

Contestant Profiles and Future Camp Dynamics

As the competition progresses, the dynamic among the all-star lineup will be crucial to determining the winner. Other notable contestants include Joanna Page, the Gavin & Stacey icon who is estimated to be worth £3 million. Page, aged 49, is best known for her role as Stacey Shipman and recently won the 21st series of Taskmaster. Her presence adds significant television experience to the jungle.

Claire Sweeney, a 55-year-old Coronation Street star with an estimated net worth of £4 million, is also competing. Sweeney found fame playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside in 1991 and has since starred in West End musicals such as Chicago. Her extensive background in entertainment brings a different skill set to the endurance challenges.

Rooney's journey in the jungle will likely involve navigating the social dynamics of these diverse personalities. His willingness to share personal anecdotes about his music and past controversies suggests he is engaging openly with the audience and his fellow campmates. The outcome of his leadership role and his performance in the trials will determine his final standing in the 2026 series.