Wayne Rooney discusses his music taste and confirms his selection as public choice camp leader on I'm A Celebrity 2026 amid past tribute backlash.

Former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney, 41, has openly discussed his appreciation for female pop icons during his current stint on the reality television series I'm A Celebrity, bringing attention back to his past public expressions of admiration for the genre. The former professional athlete, who is currently competing in the Australian jungle, shared his diverse musical preferences with fellow contestant AJ Odudu, highlighting his enduring connection to prominent female vocalists.

Wayne Rooney Music Tastes and Whitney Houston Tribute

During a candid conversation with Big Brother host AJ Odudu following her arrival in the camp, Rooney elaborated on his listening habits, noting a shift in his routine before matches. He explained that while he has recently enjoyed listening to Stormzy, he previously relied on Susan Boyle to prepare for games. He also explicitly listed Celine Dion, Tina Turner, and Beyonce as artists he deeply admires, solidifying his reputation as a fan of pop divas.

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These comments resurface memories of the widespread mockery Rooney faced in 2012 after he posted an emotional tribute on the social media platform X regarding the death of Whitney Houston. At the time, his message reading 'Whitney has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u' was subject to intense ridicule from fans and critics alike. The late singer, known for her hit I Will Always Love You, passed away in February 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel after being found submerged in a bath, with her death later ruled as drowning influenced by heart disease and cocaine use.

Wayne Rooney Responds to Past Backlash and Wife Criticism

Despite the persistent online criticism, Rooney has maintained that his feelings were genuine and stemmed from a place of deep grief. He clarified that he was simply too hurt by the news of Houston's death to articulate his emotions properly, emphasizing that he loves Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and other major singers. His wife, Coleen Rooney, 40, has also teased him about the incident in private conversations. She recently joked with him about the awkward phrasing of his original tweet, noting that he forgot to tag the deceased artist in the post.

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Wayne Rooney Selected as I'm A Celebrity Camp Leader

On the reality television front, Rooney is currently regarded as the favorite to win the title of king of the jungle, holding betting odds of 2/1. His influence within the show was further cemented when he was revealed as the public's choice for camp leader during an exclusive segment on the spin-off program Unpacked. The announcement was delivered by host Sam Thompson, who excitedly shouted 'It's Wayno!' upon revealing the result to the studio audience and panel.

The selection has sparked debate among commentators about his leadership style. GK Barry suggested that while Rooney would be a great leader, he might struggle with the authority required to command his fellow contestants. Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler added that she was curious who Rooney would select as his deputy, speculating that this person might end up handling the more difficult tasks on his behalf. This development comes as other contestants, including Joanna Page, Claire Sweeney, and others, continue to test their endurance in the outback.