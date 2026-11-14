Wayne Rooney Reveals Life Changes After Quitting Alcohol

Former England striker Wayne Rooney shares how stopping alcohol improved his marriage and health ahead of his I'm A Celebrity appearance.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, age 41, has publicly disclosed that abstaining from alcohol for six months has significantly improved his marriage to Coleen Rooney and his overall well-being. The striker, who is currently preparing to enter the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, stated that his decision to quit drinking has placed his 18-year marriage in a much happier and more stable position. This revelation comes as the couple prepares for the reality show, which begins tomorrow in Australia, marking a stark contrast to the turbulent period in their recent past characterized by heavy partying and marital strife.

The Mechanism Behind The Transformation

Wayne Rooney lost an astonishing three stone in weight following his decision to give up alcohol earlier this year. The former Manchester United and Derby County manager emphasized that this dramatic physical change was not the result of weight-loss injections, a speculation that has swirled around him, but rather a direct consequence of cutting out booze and adopting healthier lifestyle habits. He explained that not drinking positively influences the quality of food he eats, allowing him to consume the healthiest diet he has ever followed. This shift in diet, combined with a return to a structured routine of training, has collectively contributed to his slimmed-down physique and improved skin condition.

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The physical transformation extends beyond weight loss. In preparation for his television debut, Wayne underwent additional procedures including a nose job and the use of Invisalign clear aligners to transform his smile. These cosmetic changes, coupled with the natural glow-up from sobriety, were evident when he arrived at Brisbane airport last weekend. He noted that losing weight helps with his skin, and abstaining from alcohol benefits his health from a mental and physical standpoint, creating a holistic improvement in his appearance and vitality.

Resolving Past Marital Conflicts

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have previously been open about how the former England footballer's heavy drinking nearly destroyed their relationship. In 2010, Wayne famously cheated on his pregnant wife with two sex workers, an event that caused deep rifts in their union. More recently, their struggles were documented in the fly-on-the-wall reality series The Real Rooneys, where they argued over his boozy nights out. During this period, Coleen, age 40, considered separating from him, particularly after an incident in Portugal where he left her to manage their four sons while nursing a hangover from a wild night out on a family holiday.

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Coleen Rooney, who came second in the ITV show two years ago in 2024, losing to McFly singer Danny Jones, has stated that she is now happy with the changes Wayne has made. She has publicly said that he looks better and that their marriage is in a much better and happier place since he stopped drinking. Wayne admitted that he would be dead if it were not for Coleen saving him from alcoholism, acknowledging that he had reached a point where he went too far and was struggling massively. Her support and advice, encouraging him to simply be himself, have been crucial as he prepares for the challenges of the jungle.

Family Dynamics And Next Steps In The Jungle

The couple's children, Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, ten, and eight-year-old Cass, are aware of the changes in their father. As Wayne prepares to fly to Australia, Coleen will travel with their two youngest sons to support him, while the older boys will stay at home. Wayne explained that the older sons are embarrassed by his participation in the reality show, a sentiment that highlights the shift in family dynamics since the resolution of the marital issues. Wayne admitted that missing his family is already taking an emotional toll, noting that having no contact during the initial week of filming is strange and tough, despite his previous experience living away from them while managing D.C. United in Washington.

Looking ahead to the reality competition, Wayne has his own ambitions for the Bushtucker Trials, which include facing unusual challenges such as camel's brain, bull's penis, pig's anus, and fermented duck eggs. He expressed pride in Coleen's performance in 2024 and admitted that, while there is no competition between them, he would like to do a little bit better than her and take home the crown. As the show begins tomorrow, fans and viewers alike will be watching to see if the striker can maintain his sobriety and discipline amidst the grueling jungle conditions and the pressure of the competition.