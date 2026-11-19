Former football star Wayne Rooney stunned viewers and campmates by revealing he and wife Coleen used to sit next to each other on the toilet in their previous home, sparking mixed reactions online.

Former professional footballer Wayne Rooney delivered a startling confession during the Thursday night episode of the reality television series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, leaving his fellow campmates in complete shock. The 41-year-old sports star revealed an unusual domestic habit he shared with his wife, Coleen, who is 40 years old, regarding their previous residence before moving to a £20 million country estate.

Rooney Explains Unique Toilet Routine

Wayne Rooney detailed how the couple would sit directly beside one another in the same bathroom while using the toilet, turning a private moment into a time for catching up about their daily lives. He explained that in their former home, they had replaced a bidet with a second toilet, which allowed for this specific arrangement. The football legend noted that they would engage in conversation about their days while performing this routine.

Also read Wayne Rooney Shares Drinking Struggles in I'm A Celeb Jungle

Camp Reactions And Social Media Backlash

Ricky Wilson, a fellow contestant in the jungle, described the revelation as weird and expressed bafflement at the level of intimacy described by Rooney. Coleen Rooney is reportedly furious about the disclosure, with social media users speculating that she will kill him for sharing such private family details online. Many viewers expressed disgust, calling the habit disgusting and gross, while others defended the couple's honesty as a sign of true love and closeness.

Clarification On Personal Boundaries

Wayne Rooney clarified specific boundaries within this routine, stating that he would not wipe his a**e in front of his wife, requiring her to finish and leave before he proceeded with that part of the process. When asked if Coleen would wipe hers in front of him, he answered in the affirmative without hesitation. Chloe Burrows burst into laughter at the story, while contestant Leomie Anderson commented that it represented a unique form of romance.

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Ade Adepitan Discusses Jungle Struggles

Amidst the controversy surrounding Rooney, wheelchair user Ade Adepitan opened up about feeling low spirits after waking up in the morning. The 53-year-old, who is making history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show, confided in Wayne Rooney and fellow camper Sharky about feeling tired and annoyed with himself for feeling down. He described the experience as potentially the most important thing he has ever done, emphasizing his determination to prove that his disability will not stop him from tackling the jungle's toughest challenges.

Bushtucker Trials And Viewer Sentiment

Elsewhere in the episode, Joanna Page and Sharky participated in the day's Bushtucker trial known as Factory of Fear, joined by Leigh and AJ. Meanwhile, viewers continued to praise Wayne Rooney for his compassionate behavior, specifically noting how he comforted Ade Adepitan during his moment of vulnerability. The combination of emotional support and shocking personal revelations has kept audience engagement high, with fans debating the appropriateness of sharing such intimate details on national television.