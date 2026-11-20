Wayne Rooney opens up about the 'horrible' impact of the Wagatha Christie libel trial on wife Coleen, revealing how the case affected her family and mental health.

Wayne Rooney has shared emotional reflections on the traumatic impact of the Wagatha Christie libel trial on his wife, Coleen, describing the period as 'horrible' and deeply distressing for their family. The former England footballer, currently appearing as a contestant on the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity, revealed that the legal battle caused his wife significant personal distress that extended far beyond the courtroom drama.

Rooney Discusses Trial Aftermath on Reality Show

During a Thursday night episode of I'm A Celebrity, comedian Leigh Francis prompted the 41-year-old to discuss the high-profile legal conflict that concluded nearly seven years after it began. When Francis asked if Rooney was still restricted from speaking about the matter, the footballer clarified that while the case had concluded in Coleen's favor, the emotional toll remained a sensitive subject. He stated unequivocally that the ordeal was 'horrible because it did affect her,' acknowledging the lasting personal damage inflicted by the public nature of the dispute.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Intimate Bathroom Habit With Coleen On I'm A Celebrity

Francis, along with fellow contestants Jack Skipper and Claire Sweeney, expressed disbelief at the scale of the celebrity feud, with Francis noting that he had recently watched television coverage of the court proceedings. Rooney explained the mechanics of the legal requirement that Coleen had to face trial, noting that the evidence presented was so damning that it felt 'obvious' to him. He remarked that the prosecution did not need just a 'smoking gun' to prove Rebekah Vardy's guilt regarding the leaking of private stories, but rather found overwhelming proof of the breach of trust.

Financial Penalties and Legal Verdict Details

The legal resolution of the Wagatha Christie case resulted in a substantial financial penalty for Rebekah Vardy, who was ordered to pay £1.5 million toward Coleen's legal fees. When questioned by Claire Sweeney about whether Rebekah covered the entire cost, Rooney confirmed that she paid for 'most of it,' describing the necessity of the payment as 'stupid' and an unnecessary expense resulting from the initial libel claim.

Advertisement

The dispute originated in October 2019 when Coleen, aged 40, posted a now-infamous Instagram message accusing Rebekah, aged 44, of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the press. Rebekah denied the allegations, claiming her account had been hacked, and subsequently sued for defamation in the High Court. The court ruled in favor of Coleen, validating her accusation that Rebekah had deliberately shared private information, thereby forcing Rebekah to accept liability for the majority of the legal costs incurred by the Rooney family.

Coleen's Perspective on Privacy and Family

In a September interview on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson, Coleen described the trial as 'the worst time of my life,' surpassing previous challenges such as grief and marital difficulties. She emphasized that while she could control personal setbacks, this situation was entirely out of her hands, forcing her into the center of intense public scrutiny. Coleen revealed that her primary motivation was not fame but a fundamental desire to protect her privacy and prevent others from defining her character as a 'wary' person.

Coleen also reflected on the erosion of trust within her social circle, questioning why she allowed Rebekah, with whom she only had an acquaintance relationship due to both being married to former England teammates, to access her private life. She expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that the leak made her feel she had created a persona she did not want to be. The trial forced her to confront the reality that her openness had been exploited, leading to a permanent shift in how she views personal boundaries and friendship.

Lasting Impact on Personal Presence and Wellbeing

Reflecting on the true cost of the legal battle, Coleen identified the loss of presence with her family as the most significant negative outcome. She told Paul C Brunson that she felt immense guilt for being unable to fully engage with her loved ones during the duration of the trial. The intense media attention and legal demands meant that she was mentally and physically unavailable, a sacrifice she described as the biggest regret of the entire experience.

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney's comments on I'm A Celebrity highlight the enduring emotional weight of the case, which continues to resonate years after the verdict. The reality TV platform provided a rare opportunity for the footballer to acknowledge the human cost behind the headlines, reinforcing that the 'horrible' period left scars that went beyond financial penalties. As the public continues to discuss the Wagatha Christie saga, the focus remains on the personal resilience required to navigate such a invasive public dispute.