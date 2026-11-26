Wayne Rooney opens up about babysitting Brooklyn Beckham in Sardinia during the 2004 Euro training camp, praising Victoria Beckham while noting the current estrangement between the families.

Wayne Rooney has shared a personal anecdote from his early England career, revealing that he and his wife Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham in Sardinia during a 2004 team trip. The former Manchester United striker made the disclosure while appearing as a campmate on the reality television series I'm A Celebrity.

The incident occurred when Rooney was unable to join his teammates for a night out because of his age. He explained to fellow campmates that he was the youngest player ever to debut for England at that time, which prevented him from partaking in evening social activities with the rest of the squad.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham Regains Sole Ownership of Name Trademark

Babysitting Brooklyn During 2004 Euro Camp

The event took place in May 2004 at the Forte Village Resort in southern Sardinia. Then England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson had brought the entire national team there for a pre-tournament training camp ahead of UEFA Euro 2004 in Portugal. Rooney stated that because he was too young for the drinks and nightlife, he and Coleen stayed behind to look after the former midfielder's eldest son.

Rooney recalled the experience fondly, describing the situation as simply babysitting Brooklyn while the senior players enjoyed their evening out. The revelation highlights the close personal relationship between the Rooney and Beckham families during that period of their lives.

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Praising Victoria Amid Family Estrangement

Despite the current public estrangement between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, Wayne Rooney offered high praise for Victoria Beckham. The football legend described the former Spice Girl as brilliant and added that he loved her, distinguishing his positive opinion of her from the ongoing family disputes.

The tension between Brooklyn and his parents has been widely reported. In January of this year, the 27-year-old released a bombshell statement accusing his parents of prioritizing Brand Beckham over family relationships. He alleged that they attempted to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn has claimed that weeks before his wedding, his parents pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name. He stated they were adamant about having him sign before the wedding date because the terms of the deal would be initiated at that time.

The hot sauce owner also revealed that his holdout affected his payday and that his parents have never treated him the same since the dispute. Recent reports from the Daily Mail indicate that ownership of the Brooklyn Beckham trademark was transferred to him as of November 17, removing Victoria's previous control over the name which she had secured in 2016.

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Context of England Team Dynamics

Rooney also reflected on his integration into the senior England squad under Sven-Göran Eriksson. He noted that Steven Gerrard took him under his wing when he started, with both players hailing from Liverpool as Scousers. Rooney described Gerrard as brilliant in his support of the younger player during his early international career.

David Beckham also played a supportive role, with Rooney describing the former Manchester United captain as brilliant as well. The two footballers played together for six years between 2003 and 2009 until Beckham departed the team, a period that saw them form a strong professional and personal bond.

Rooney's Status on I'm A Celebrity

Wayne Rooney, valued at £200 million, is currently the highest-paid campmate on the 2026 lineup of I'm A Celebrity. At 41 years old, he is regarded as one of the best players of his generation, having won five league titles and holding the unique record of 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League.

He is joined by other notable figures including Joanna Page, estimated to be worth £3 million, and Claire Sweeney, valued at £4 million. AJ Odudu serves as a host for the program alongside Will Best, bringing a mix of football legend and entertainment personalities to the reality series.