Wayne Rooney shares how he and Coleen babysat Brooklyn Beckham in 2004 because he was too young for the England team's night out in Sardinia before Euro 2004.

Wayne Rooney recently disclosed a personal anecdote from his early career, revealing that he and his wife, Coleen, babysat Brooklyn Beckham when the eldest Beckham son was a young child. The former England striker shared this memory during an episode of the reality television series I'm A Celebrity, where fellow campmates questioned him about his historic debut at just seventeen years old. Rooney confirmed he was the youngest player ever to represent England, a distinction that kept him from joining his teammates for a night out in Sardinia during a pre-tournament training camp in May 2004. Instead, he and Coleen stayed behind to care for Brooklyn while the rest of the squad enjoyed drinks before the UEFA Euro 2004 tournament.

Rooney and Coleen Babysat Brooklyn Beckham in 2004

The incident occurred during a team-bonding trip organized by then-manager Sven-Göran Eriksson at the Forte Village Resort in southern Sardinia. The group was preparing for the upcoming championship in Portugal, which would begin shortly after the May 2004 camp. Rooney explained that his age prevented him from participating in the evening festivities, leading him and Coleen to take on the responsibility of watching Brooklyn. This act highlighted the close personal relationship between the Rooney and Beckham families, which persisted throughout Rooney's six-year tenure with Manchester United alongside David Beckham from 2003 to 2009.

Also read Coleen Rooney Reveals Wayne Suffers Arthritis In Feet

Rooney Praises Victoria Beckham Amid Family Estrangement

Despite the recent public estrangement between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Rooney offered high praise for Victoria. The 41-year-old described her as brilliant and stated directly that he loved her, maintaining a respectful tone regarding his former teammate's wife. This sentiment stands in contrast to the ongoing family drama, which escalated in January of this year when Brooklyn issued a statement accusing his parents of prioritizing Brand Beckham over their children. Brooklyn has had no contact with his family since that announcement, citing pressure from David and Victoria to sign away name rights before his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

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Trademark Ownership Transferred Back to Brooklyn Beckham

The tension between Brooklyn and his parents regarding commercial rights has recently resulted in a shift in legal ownership. As of November 17, Victoria Beckham transferred the trademark of Brooklyn's name back to him as the sole owner. The fashion designer had initially secured the trademark in 2016 when Brooklyn was sixteen years old, a move widely interpreted as a business strategy to protect the personal brands of all four Beckham children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The registration covered various commercial categories, including cosmetics, clothing, sportswear, television shows, and music. Brooklyn had previously alleged that his parents attempted to bribe him into signing the rights, claiming this holdout affected his financial payout and led to lasting family rifts.

Rooney Reflects on Team Bonds and Early Career Support

Reflecting on his debut for England, Rooney also highlighted the support he received from senior teammates, specifically Steven Gerrard and David Beckham. He noted that both players were brilliant to him during his initial period with the national team. Gerrard, another Scouser like Rooney, took him under his wing, while Beckham provided additional guidance. Rooney, who is now valued at £200 million, participated in I'm A Celebrity 2026 alongside other celebrities such as Joanna Page, Claire Sweeney, and AJ Odudu. His comments provide a glimpse into the camaraderie of the England squad during the early 2000s, contrasting sharply with the complex and often publicized dynamics of the Beckham family in recent years.