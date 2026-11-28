Wayne Rooney opens up about his 2018 Washington DC arrest, explaining how alcohol and sleeping pills led to a standoff with armed police at Dulles International Airport.

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence on a dramatic 2018 arrest in the United States, revealing that he was held at gunpoint by approximately fifteen armed police officers. The former England captain and current I'm a Celebrity contestant disclosed these details to his campmates, describing a tense standoff that began when he inadvertently walked through a secure door at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Rooney explained that he had consumed alcohol during his flight from Saudi Arabia and taken two sleeping tablets due to insomnia. Upon disembarking, he encountered a long queue at the terminal and decided to find an alternative route. He mistakenly believed a secured door was an elevator and walked through it, triggering immediate security alarms.

Also read Coleen Rooney Visits Australia to Support Wayne in I'm a Celebrity

The Manchester United legend described being surrounded by officers with firearms immediately after the alarm sounded. Fellow campmate AJ Odudu expressed shock at the revelation, asking if he was truly held at gunpoint. Rooney confirmed the severity of the situation, noting that the experience left a lasting impression on him regarding the dangers of his actions at the time.

He recounted being taken into custody where he was fingerprinted, photographed, and forced to wear an orange prison uniform. While waiting for his attorney to arrive, Rooney noted that she recognized him and facilitated his release. Police reports from the scene indicated he had slurred speech and could not recall his phone number before attempting to enter the restricted area.

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Rooney was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and public swearing. He was fined $24 and paid $91 in court costs for the incident. A spokesman stated he became disorientated due to prescribed sleeping tablets mixed with alcohol. This event followed a 2017 DUI arrest in Cheshire where he received a driving ban.

Earlier this year, the Match Of The Day pundit quit drinking completely after wife Coleen Rooney grew tired of his partying. Since stopping, he has lost three stone and reported significant improvements in his mental health. He stated his eighteen-year marriage is now in a much happier place.

Coleen is currently in Australia with their sons Kit and Cass, supporting Wayne as he competes in the jungle. He is considered the favorite to win the competition. Viewers have been voting heavily for him, and he recently received updates from home while battling heavy rainfall in the camp.