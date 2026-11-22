Wayne Rooney reveals he nearly faced arrest before his 2008 wedding to Coleen after a wild night in Portofino, costing £5 million. Discover details of the lavish ceremony and his recent sobriety journey.

Wayne Rooney has shared shocking details about the morning of his 2008 wedding to Coleen, revealing that police arrived at his door at seven o'clock because of a wild party the night before. The former England captain admitted that he nearly faced arrest in the picturesque Italian seaside town of Portofino, just hours before he was to marry his wife.

Speaking candidly during an appearance on the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity, Rooney explained that he had little involvement in organizing the event and did not even see the venue until the day of the ceremony. Despite leaving much of the planning to Coleen, the couple tied the knot in a lavish four-day celebration estimated to have cost £5 million.

Also read Wayne Rooney Confirms Son Kai's Split and Reveals Alcohol Battle on I'm A Celeb

Lavish Wedding Costs and Guest List

The extravagant event at Villa Durazzo featured significant expenditures, including £1 million spent on pre-wedding festivities and £400,000 to book Coleen's favorite band, Westlife, to perform during the couple's first dance. Additional costs included £200,000 for Coleen's wedding dress and a £50,000 firework display that concluded the champagne reception, which lasted until 4am.

Five private jets transported 64 guests from the UK to the celebrations, where attendees enjoyed a luxury yacht trip and a masked ball. The menu deliberately avoided sophisticated fine dining, with the couple opting for a sit-down meal of pizza, reflecting their relaxed approach to the high-profile occasion that took place at the same location where Rod Stewart had previously married.

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Police Intervention and Celebrity Reactions

Rooerney recalled receiving a specific instruction from Coleen before she left to stay on a boat with her bridesmaids: "Don't get too p****d. You're getting married in the morning." He assured her he would behave, but the night quickly escalated when friends brought massive speakers into his room and threw bottles over the balcony.

The disturbance prompted a police response, leading to the near-arrest incident that Rooney has since become famous for recounting. Fellow contestant Ade Adepitan joked that Coleen would not have been pleased, while Claire Sweeney labeled the behavior as "rock and roll." On the spin-off show Unpacked, Jordan Banjo noted that Rooney's public relations team must feel anxious whenever he speaks so openly on television.

Impact on Personal Life and Sobriety Journey

The revelation of past excesses contrasts sharply with Rooney's current lifestyle, as he has recently been open about his decision to quit alcohol after his eldest son, Kai, found him passed out on a pool table. Rooney stated that he has been sober for six months, a change that has helped him lose three stone and improve his mental well-being.

Rooerney, who is following his wife into the jungle as Coleen competed in the show two years ago, explained that the lifestyle change has strengthened their marriage. He told The Mail on Sunday that he is in a much happier and better place mentally, a sentiment Coleen has acknowledged by commenting on his improved physical appearance.