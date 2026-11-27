I'm A Celebrity contestant Wayne Rooney learns his son Kai passed his driving test during an emotional phone call with wife Coleen, while the family arrives in Australia.

Wayne Rooney received a heartwarming personal update during his time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, learning that his eldest son Kai has successfully passed his driving test. The football legend, 41, shared the milestone with his wife Coleen during an emotional phone call on Friday while residing in the Australian jungle. Coleen delightedly told her husband about Kai's achievement, noting that the 17-year-old had earned his license while the rest of the family supported his reality TV journey.

The family phone call was earned through a rigorous physical challenge called Twist in Time. Wayne joined fellow celebrities Leigh Francis, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Goodwin, AJ Odudu, and Jack Fincham in the task. Participants had to free themselves from chains and padlocks attached to a rotating table as a timer counted down. The group successfully completed the trial, securing their calls, although Jack Fincham's teammate Sharky sacrificed himself to ensure the others did not run out of time.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

During the call, Wayne joked to Coleen that she should hope for a trial soon because their children had been voting non-stop for him. He expressed gratitude for the family support, acknowledging the strain of the competition. Coleen reassured him that everyone at home was doing well, telling him to keep going as he was halfway through the competition. The former Manchester United star appeared buoyed by the news as he continued his quest to become the King of the Jungle.

While Wayne remains in the jungle, Coleen has touched down in Australia to offer support ahead of the first eviction. She traveled with their two youngest sons, Kit, who is ten, and Cass, who is eight. The family flew to the destination in business class and checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast. Reports indicate they have been enjoying their time away, with Coleen and the boys spotted picking up boogie boards during a shopping trip.

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Life in the Australian bush presented significant difficulties earlier in the week when heavy rainfall disrupted daily camp routines. The sudden downpour left Wayne and his fellow campmates without dry towels, leading to a tense moment when camp rules regarding hygiene were breached. Dishes were left overnight at the creek, which resulted in a formal warning read by fellow contestant Joanna Page. The warning explicitly stated that leaving dishes out overnight attracts vermin, including rats, which in turn attract snakes.

Wayne initially reacted with frustration, launching into a foul-mouthed rant over the lack of clean towels to manage the wet conditions. He explained to the camp broadcaster, the Bush Telegraph, that the rain was too heavy to move the pots and pans to shelter. He cited that they had only one set of clothes and would have gotten drenched trying to move them, and their only towel was already wet. Despite the initial anger, Wayne maintained that he had no regrets about the decision.

Despite the initial outburst, Wayne and Jack Fincham managed to diffuse the tension by turning their cleaning chore into a musical moment. As they headed toward the creek to wash the dishes, the two celebrities sang a rendition of the song Oh Happy Day. This act seemed to lift the spirits of the camp after the earlier storm, showcasing the resilience required in the jungle environment.

Meanwhile, another group of celebrities, including Joanna Page, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Whittle, Mariella Trovato, and Leomie Anderson, participated in a separate challenge called Turn Back Time. They were tied to a tilting table and dipped into a vat of fish guts, tasked with retrieving keys to release themselves. Ultimately, all six participants in the second challenge managed to retrieve their keys and free themselves.

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Wayne is hoping to go one better than Coleen, who finished in second place when she took part in the reality show in 2024. He is currently the bookies' favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle. Rooney is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, having won five league titles and being the only player to have recorded both 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League.

As the first eviction approaches, the Rooney family's presence on the Gold Coast adds a layer of anticipation for the former footballer. He must now balance his television commitments with the knowledge that his family is safely nearby supporting him. The emotional anchor provided by Coleen and the positive news regarding Kai helps Wayne navigate the physical and mental challenges of the show.