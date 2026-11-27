Former footballer Wayne Rooney faces a camp warning after a rainstorm at I'm A Celebrity, while wife Coleen Rooney arrives with their sons ahead of the first eviction.

Former footballer Wayne Rooney, aged 41, displayed visible frustration during a recent episode of I'm A Celebrity, venting his displeasure over wet camp conditions following a night of heavy rainfall. The 41-year-old former footballer launched into a profanity-laced complaint about the lack of dry towels, revealing that the isolation was making it difficult for him to stay in touch with his wife, Coleen Rooney.

Camp Sanitation Warning And Weather Complaints

After heavy rain persisted overnight, the jungle camp received an official warning read aloud by co-star Joanna Page. The notice stated that celebrities had left dishes at the creek overnight, a practice that attracts vermin such as rats and subsequently snakes. The warning specifically instructed Jack Fincham and Wayne Rooney to go to the creek and thoroughly wash all dishes before using them again.

Also read Coleen Rooney Urges Fans to Vote for Wayne's Next I'm A Celebrity Trial

Reaction from Wayne Rooney was immediate and heated. He declared that the camp had no dry towels to clean up with, citing the excessive rain as the primary reason for their actions. He explained that the weather was too severe to move pots and pans to a shelter without getting completely drenched in their single set of clothes.

Despite the foul-mouthed outburst, Wayne maintained that leaving the cookware outside was the correct choice given the circumstances. He told the Bush Telegraph that he had no regrets about the decision, emphasizing that protecting their only set of dry clothes was a priority over moving the dishes in the storm.

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Mariella Frostrup's Crocodile Challenge

While Wayne struggled with the weather, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, faced a different kind of test in a public-voted Bushtucker Trial. The trial, known as The Depths of Time, required her to dive into tanks filled with crocodiles to retrieve stars for the camp.

Mariella broke down in tears before the challenge began, following recent backlash from a previous row with Big Brother host AJ Odudu, 38. Mariella had previously described AJ as aggressive in an incident deemed a microaggression. This new trial was designed to help the camp earn phone calls home for their co-stars.

Mariella successfully retrieved all 12 stars from the crocodile tanks, finishing the challenge with 45 minutes and 44 seconds remaining on the clock. Her performance allowed the camp to receive calls, a development that deeply resonated with Wayne, who missed speaking to his wife.

Family Arrival And Eviction Preparations

Coleen Rooney, 40, has officially arrived in Australia to support her husband ahead of the first I'm A Celebrity eviction. She traveled with their two youngest sons, Kit, aged 10, and Cass, aged 8. The family flew business class and checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast.

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Before Wayne's jungle stint, Coleen participated in the show in 2024, finishing in second place. Wayne is currently the bookies' favorite to win the title, known as King of the Jungle. Coleen is set to reunite with her husband on the famous red bridge as the first eviction approaches.

The Rooney family has already begun enjoying their time in Australia. Coleen shared photos of the boys in matching tracksuits at Manchester Airport, captioning it with excitement about their trip. The family was also spotted shopping for boogie boards, making the most of their getaway while supporting Wayne.

Bookmaker Favorites And Future Challenges

ITV has not yet announced the exact date for the first eviction, though previous seasons suggest it occurs around the 12th day of the show. Despite the tension in camp, Coleen has taken to Instagram to voice her support. She stated that she and her sons are proud of Wayne's performance in the jungle.

However, Coleen also joked that the boys think it is time for their father to face another Bushtucker Trial. She urged fans to vote for Wayne to face more challenges, teasing that everyone deserves to see the side of him that only his family knows. Wayne himself admitted that the inability to speak to Coleen was tough, making the phone call opportunity vital for the camp's morale.