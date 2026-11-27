Wayne Rooney faces a camp warning over wet dishes and heavy rain on I'm A Celebrity. Coleen Rooney and their sons arrive in Australia for the first eviction.

Former footballer Wayne Rooney, age 41, appeared visibly frustrated during Friday's episode of the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Following a night characterized by intense rainfall at the camp, the 41-year-old ex-footballer issued a profanity-laced complaint regarding the lack of dry towels. This outburst occurred as the camp received an official warning about hygiene protocols near the creek area.

Rooney Defends Dish Washing Decision

Joanna Page, serving as the show's host, read a camp notice aloud to the celebrities. The notice stated that dishes were left overnight at the creek, a practice that attracts vermin such as rats and subsequently snakes. Jack and Wayne Rooney were specifically instructed to thoroughly wash all dishes before using them again. Wayne immediately stood up and headed toward the creek to address the issue directly.

Also read Coleen Rooney Visits Australia to Support Wayne in I'm a Celebrity

Expressing his frustration, Wayne declared that they had no towels to clean up the mess. He explained to the Bush Telegraph that the decision to leave pots and pans at the creek overnight was a necessity due to the heavy rain. He noted that the group only had one set of clothes and leaving them to dry would have resulted in getting drenched. He emphasized that the lack of dry towels made the situation difficult to manage.

Despite his initial anger, Wayne maintained that he had no regrets about their choice. He stated that he believed leaving the dishes out was the correct decision given the circumstances. The former footballer and Jack then spent their time at the creek singing a rendition of the song Oh Happy Days. This act served to lighten the mood after the morning's chaotic start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariella Frostrup Confronts Crocodiles

Elsewhere in the episode, Mariella Frostrup, a 64-year-old broadcaster, faced a public-voted Bushtucker Trial known as The Depths of Time. The trial involved diving into tanks filled with crocodiles to retrieve stars for the camp. This task was designed to allow fellow campmates to receive phone calls from home. The broadcaster was seen breaking down in tears upon learning she had to face the tanks again.

This trial came after significant backlash regarding her previous row with Big Brother host AJ Odudu, who is 38 years old. During that incident, Mariella called AJ aggressive, a comment that was deemed a microaggression by many viewers. The new trial was a direct result of public voting on her actions. Mariella successfully retrieved all 12 stars from the crocodile tanks.

She stopped the clock with 45 minutes and 44 seconds remaining. This time allowance meant the camp had sufficient time to receive their phone calls. Her performance ensured that the celebrities could connect with their families without further delay. The trial highlighted the physical and emotional challenges the contestants face daily.

Coleen Rooney Arrives in Australia

Coleen Rooney, 40, has touched down in Australia to support her husband. Her arrival coincides with the upcoming first eviction from the show. She brought their two youngest sons, Kit, who is ten years old, and Cass, who is eight. The family is set to reunite on the famous red bridge, a traditional meeting point for returning family members.

The Rooneys are enjoying their Australian getaway before the competition intensifies. Coleen and the boys were spotted picking up boogie boards during a shopping trip. They flew to the country in business class and checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast. This location offers them quality time together while supporting Wayne in the jungle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleen shared a photo of the boys in matching tracksuits at the 1903 Lounge at Manchester Airport. She captioned the post Off to Oz we go! on Instagram. The family's arrival builds anticipation for the first elimination of the season. Wayne is hoping to outperform Coleen, who finished in second place in 2024.

Emotional Stakes for the Camp

Wayne expressed his desire to participate in the phone call challenge. He recalled his experience when Coleen was on the show previously. He noted that being unable to speak to his wife was very tough. He emphasized that having the opportunity to check on family is important for everyone in the camp.

ITV has not yet announced the specific date for the first eviction. Previous seasons have seen celebrities voted off around the 12th day of the jungle stay. Wayne is currently the bookies' favorite to win the title of King of the Jungle. He aims to secure a victory that eluded his wife in her previous appearance.

Coleen has publicly called for fans to vote for Wayne to face another Bushtucker Trial. She posted on Instagram that their sons want to see their father take on more challenges. She stated that they are very proud of his performance in the jungle. She added that they are glad to see the Wayne they know and love displayed to the public. The family supports his journey while enjoying the spectacle of the trials.