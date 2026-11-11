Wayne Rooney pre-jungle glow-up ahead of I'm A Celebrity launch

Former England captain Wayne Rooney enjoys a relaxed lunch in Australia before the November 16 debut of I'm A Celebrity, revealing a slimmer physique and new look that may set him up as the early favourite.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was spotted enjoying a low‑key lunch in Adelaide on Wednesday, just days before the highly anticipated launch of I'm A Celebrity on November 16. The 41‑year‑old, who is said to be one of the show's highest‑paid contestants, walked out of the café in a polo tucked into shorts and trainers, coffee latte in hand, pausing to chat with fans and pose for selfies as he made his way inside.

Early‑day reveal of a new look

Rooney's appearance marked a noticeable transformation; the former striker has shed weight, worn Invisalign, and recently underwent a nose job after a break‑through injury while playing for DC United. In an interview with the Daily Mail last month, he credited a strict gym routine and a "pen" - an ongoing personal improvement plan - for his slimmer shape. The former footballer also noted that leaving the sidelines for punditry, podcasting and TV work has allowed him to focus on health and family, saying the change has helped him become more present at home.

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Stakeholder reactions and show dynamics

Through the eyes of the show's producers, Rooney's entry has come with a heftier fee than his wife's record‑breaking £1.5 million in the 2024 edition, signalling a confident confidence in his star power. He will be joined by a cast that includes Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, AJ Odudu, Claire Sweeney, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup and Leomie Anderson, while Leigh Francis is expected to arrive later.

William Hill betting odds currently place Rooney at 11/4 to become King of the Jungle, making him the early favourite among viewers and bookmakers alike. In a recent U‑turn interview, Rooney explained that his wife encouraged him to undergo a rhinoplasty after a post‑play snoring issue cut off airflow; the operation left him temporarily uncomfortable but he remains optimistic about the results once the grafts are fully healed.

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Impact for fans and the upcoming series finale

Rooney's fresh image has already sparked conversation on social media, with fans cheering the former captain's dedication to fitness and clever humour. As the show moves into its third week, producers are preparing for buzz‑worthy storylines, including a "fun guy" persona that Rooney himself promotes, where he plans to partake in humourous pranks and engage the audience.

With the launch to launch in less than a month, the viewer appetite is at a high point. Rooney's pre‑jungle makeover and financial backing signal the entertainment industry's confidence in his ability to attract audiences, and the show's producers seem poised to capitalize on the narrative of a former sports star reinventing himself for a new televised challenge.