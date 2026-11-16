Wayne Rooney Overcomes Heights Fear in I'm A Celebrity Debut

Wayne Rooney conquers his fear of heights during his I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! debut, while Joanna Page delivers a iconic Gavin and Stacey moment.

Actress Joanna Page delivered a memorable nod to her most iconic comedy role during the premiere of the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday night. The Gavin and Stacey star was seen screaming as she scaled a supersized truck during the first Bushtucker Trial, a stunt that left hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in hysterics.

Joanna Page's Iconic TV Reference

During the high-stakes challenge, Page climbed the side of the truck as it drove at speed around the airfield. Upon reaching the roof, she shouted the famous line, Now what's occurrin, a direct reference to her character Stacey Shipman. The moment highlighted the blend of physical danger and pop culture humor that defines the show's opening episodes.

Also read Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala as Wayne Skydives in I'm A Celebrity

Rooney Conquers Heights Phobia

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney finally overcame his severe fear of heights during his first challenge on the Gold Coast. Rooney, who has previously cancelled skydiving bookings on three separate occasions, participated in a terrifying skydive. He touched down on the beach with a wide smile, surprising insiders who expected him to pull out at the last minute.

Contestants Face Gruesome Trials

While Rooney tackled the skies, six other campmates faced a different type of ordeal involving Prawn Star Martinis. AJ Odudu, Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper were tasked with drinking the vile cocktail through a straw and spitting it into a bucket. The group struggled visibly, gagging as they completed the task while hosts complained about the smell.

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Rooney's Lifestyle Overhaul and Health

Before entering the camp, Rooney revealed significant lifestyle changes affecting his marriage to Coleen. He stated he has stopped drinking for six months, noting that the change has improved their relationship and his mental well-being. Rooney insisted his physical transformation is due to diet improvements and routine training rather than weight-loss medication.

Contestant Backgrounds and Profiles

The new season features a diverse lineup of celebrities with varied public profiles. Wayne Rooney, valued at £200 million, is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation. Joanna Page, worth an estimated £3 million, is a well-known actress and presenter. Claire Sweeney, a Coronation Street star, adds her experience from previous reality TV appearances to the cast.