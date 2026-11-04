Wayne Rooney Takes Lead Betting Spot for I'm A Celebrity With Record Fee Before Jungle Entry

Wayne Rooney is the betting favorite for I'm A Celebrity after watching son Kai. The show starts November 16, with Rooney expecting a record fee.

Wayne Rooney has solidified his position as the early favorite to win the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, with William Hill pricing him at 11/4 to be crowned King of the Jungle. The former footballer is set to become the highest-paid contestant in the show's 24-year history, receiving a fee that reportedly surpasses the £1.5 million paid to his wife, Coleen Rooney, during her appearance two years ago.

The 41-year-old television personality was spotted fulfilling his family duties just days before his departure to Australia. He attended a Manchester United youth match at the Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday to support his 17-year-old son, Kai Rooney, during a game against AS Roma. This appearance marked a key moment for the former England captain before he jets off to film the reality hit.

Also read Wayne Rooney Leads I'm A Celebrity Line-Up for November 16 Premiere

Betting markets have reacted strongly to Rooney's inclusion in the cast, positioning him at the top of the odds list ahead of the November 16 launch. Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, highlighted the pressure on Rooney to succeed, noting that he must perform well following Coleen's strong showing in the 2024 series. The bookmaker described his 11/4 odds as a strong start, making him the name to beat in this year's lineup.

Competing against Rooney for the top spot are other notable figures from the entertainment and sports worlds. Comedian Leigh Francis and actress Joanna Page are joint-second favorites with odds of 6/1. Social media personality Sharky shares these odds, while Chloe Burrows rounds out the top five contenders at 9/1. These figures represent the most likely candidates to claim the coveted title in the jungle.

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At the other end of the betting spectrum, the odds for victory are significantly longer for other cast members. Mariella Frostrup is listed at 25/1, while Leomie Anderson stands at 20/1 as the least fancied selections from this year's crop. These odds reflect the public's perception of their chances compared to high-profile athletes and actors who may have more experience with intense physical challenges.

ITV has confirmed that the new series will begin broadcasting on Monday, November 16 at 9pm. The expanded cast includes Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Paralympian and TV star Ade Adepitan, Big Brother host AJ Odudu, and soap star Claire Sweeney. Additional contestants confirmed for the series include comedian Jack Skipper, adding further variety to the lineup.

Wayne Rooney has previously expressed his desire to join the jungle in interviews, confirming that the program was a mutual interest for him and Coleen. He stated that he would never refuse the opportunity to appear on the show when the right time arrived, acknowledging it as a family favorite. The couple had watched Coleen's stint closely, fueling his own ambition to take on the challenge.

Rooney is expected to head to the jungle shortly to acclimatize before the production schedule begins. His recent public appearance showed him freshly shaven and sporting a navy baseball cap and black jacket, highlighting his recent glowed-up appearance. Fans are closely watching his journey as he transitions from the football pitch to the demanding environment of reality television.

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The financial deal offered to Rooney represents a historic payment for the reality show. Industry reports indicate that television bosses have offered more than the record-breaking amount Coleen received, setting a new benchmark for contestant compensation. This substantial fee underscores the network's confidence in Rooney's ability to attract viewers and deliver strong ratings.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building for how Rooney will fare against his diverse group of competitors. His combination of sporting prestige, media presence, and family connection to the show makes him a unique contender. Viewers will have to wait until November 16 to see if his betting odds translate into a victory in the jungle.