Wayne Rooney becomes the first celebrity camp leader in I'm A Celebrity 2026. Details on his role, deputy selection, and his revealed toilet habit with Coleen.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has been officially confirmed as the inaugural camp leader for the 2026 series of the reality television show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The 41-year-old sports legend was revealed as the public's top choice during an exclusive segment broadcast on the official spin-off program Unpacked. This designation makes him the first celebrity to assume this specific authoritative position in the history of the jungle camp.

Public Choice and Panel Reactions

The announcement was delivered by Unpacked hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, who presented the result to a studio panel. Rooney currently stands as the favorite to win the competition, with betting odds set at 2/1. Upon the reveal, host Sam Thompson enthusiastically shouted out the nickname 'Wayno' as the news broke. The decision sparked immediate debate among the panelists regarding his suitability for the role.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Intimate Bathroom Habit With Coleen On I'm A Celebrity

Former Big Brother participant Kate Lawler expressed strong support for Rooney taking charge. She argued that he would excel in the position but raised questions about his willingness to issue direct commands. Lawler suggested that while he would be a great leader, he might struggle to tell fellow campmates what to do. She also noted that previous camp members like Jack Skipper might have found the task difficult.

Deputy Selection and Leadership Dynamics

Attention immediately shifted toward who Rooney would select to serve as his deputy. The panel speculated that this role might fall to someone who handles the less desirable tasks on his behalf. Kate Lawler specifically hoped he would appoint someone like Leigh to assist him, thereby sharing the burden of camp management. The selection of a deputy is seen as critical to how effectively Rooney can maintain order.

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There was also discussion about potential conflicts within the camp hierarchy. The panel joked that Rooney might assign cooking duties to Mariella Frostrup, a role that could cause significant friction. Such a decision might anger her if she feels she is being forced back into the kitchen. This hypothetical scenario highlights the potential for tension under Rooney's new leadership style.

Bathroom Secrets and Camp Confessions

During the Thursday episode of I'm A Celebrity, Wayne Rooney left his fellow campmates speechless with a personal revelation about his private habits. He shared an unusual routine he practiced with his wife Coleen, who is 40 years old. The couple reportedly lived in a house with two toilets in the same bathroom before purchasing their current £20 million country estate.

Rookey disclosed that he and Coleen would sit beside each other while using the facilities. He explained that they would use this time to catch up on their respective days. The confession shocked the camp, with Ricky Wilson describing the habit as 'weird'. Fans at home have since reacted strongly, with many joking that Coleen might be furious about the disclosure.

The Aftermath and Future Implications

Rookey elaborated on the arrangement, stating that while they would sit together, he would not wipe his bottom in front of her. This would require Coleen to finish and leave first. When asked if she would wipe hers in front of him, he answered without hesitation that she would. Ricky Wilson expressed bewilderment at the closeness of the couple, urging Rooney to keep some air of mystery.

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As the episode aired, Coleen Rooney took to her Instagram Story to share a photograph of the bathroom from 2018. This visual evidence confirms the setting he described. The incident has added a layer of personal drama to the competition. All eyes are now on how Rooney balances his leadership duties with the public scrutiny of his private life.

Rooney's Background and Camp Stakes

Wayne Rooney is valued at £200 million, making him the highest-paid campmate in the 2026 lineup. His status as one of the best footballers of his generation brings significant attention to the jungle. He won five league titles and holds the unique record of scoring 200 goals and providing 100 assists in the Premier League. His presence raises the stakes for all other contestants.

Other notable campmates include Joanna Page, a £3 million actress known for Gavin & Stacey, and Claire Sweeney, a £4 million actress. Both bring their own fame and history to the camp. Rooney's leadership role will test his ability to manage a diverse group of celebrities. The success of his tenure as camp leader remains to be seen as the competition progresses.