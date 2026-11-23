Wayne Rooney intervenes as AJ Odudu breaks down in tears after Mariella Frostrup labels her aggressive during tense camp cooking disputes.

Wayne Rooney has assumed the role of peacemaker within the I'm A Celebrity camp as tensions surrounding kitchen duties escalate into a major conflict involving AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup.

The Core Cooking Conflict Mechanism

Claire Sweeney advised Wayne Rooney to diffuse the situation after waking up to find the camp atmosphere had deteriorated significantly. She informed him that the stress levels had "got a lot" and required immediate intervention to restore order among the contestants.

Also read Wayne Rooney Mediates Cooking Clash Between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu

Rooney approached Mariella Frostrup while she was brushing her teeth to discuss the friction. He conveyed that several campmates felt the environment had become overly stressful during dinner times and asked if she could relax her approach to cooking responsibilities.

Frostrup defended her methods by emphasizing the need for a fast decision-making system rather than a collaborative afternoon. She argued that the current setup was not conducive to a pleasant kitchen experience and required efficiency over diplomacy.

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The underlying issue stems from a rocky start when Odudu served burnt beans to the camp. Frostrup remarked that the group had transitioned from the happiest camp in the world to a state of high stress and tension following that incident.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The conflict intensified during an awkward confrontation where Frostrup described Odudu as "dramatic and aggressive." Odudu, a TV presenter, retorted that she felt misunderstood and insisted she was not exhibiting aggressive behavior during the dispute.

break down in tears into the arms of campmate Sharky while expressing confusion over the conflict. She stated that she did not believe she was being aggressive and questioned why the situation had escalated so quickly.

Frostrup countered that Odudu was making drama out of a crisis and that she had been thrilled when someone stepped in to cook. She maintained that her criticism was directed at the process, not at Odudu personally, despite the emotional reaction.

Odudu felt deeply hurt by the characterization, noting that being called aggressive was a triggering word for her. She expressed shock and sadness that she was not everyone's cup of tea, especially after attempting to help the camp with meal preparation.

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Other campmates, including Joanna Page, had previously clashed with Frostrup over cooking duties. The friction began on the very first day when Frostrup took charge of cooking after no other campmate volunteered for the role.

Real-World Impact and Fan Reaction

Social media reactions on X were heavily skewed in support of Odudu. Many users criticized Frostrup for being out of line and accused her of gaslighting Odudu for attempting to apologize after the cooking mishap.

Fans praised Wayne Rooney for his efforts to mediate the dispute and called out Frostrup for her harsh language. One viewer noted that Odudu is typically the calmest person in camp and questioned the validity of the aggression claims.

The dispute highlights the intense psychological pressure of the I'm A Celebrity experience in the Australian outback. Contestants must navigate interpersonal conflicts while enduring physical challenges and limited resources.

As the episode concluded, the camp remained divided over the cooking responsibilities. The unresolved tension suggests that kitchen dynamics will continue to be a significant source of drama in upcoming broadcasts.