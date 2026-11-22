Wayne Rooney steps in as camp leader to mediate a tense dispute in I'm A Celebrity involving Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu after cooking duties sparked heated arguments and emotional confrontations.

Football legend Wayne Rooney has assumed the role of camp leader in an effort to quell escalating tensions among the celebrities residing in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The intervention becomes necessary as cooking duties continue to serve as a primary source of friction, with simmering frustrations threatening to boil over into open conflict between long-time castmates.

The situation reached a critical point during Sunday's episode of the reality television series, where tensions escalated significantly after Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-four, described fellow campmate AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight, as both dramatic and aggressive during an awkward physical altercation in the jungle. Rooney was prompted to step in after Claire Sweeney, also known as a fellow Scouser, conveyed to the football star that the atmosphere had deteriorated to a point requiring immediate defusing.

Also read Peter Andre Criticizes I'm a Celebrity Cooking Tensions Over Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu

Cooking Duties Spark Immediate Camp Conflicts

Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-four, initially volunteered for the demanding role of camp chef on the very first day of the competition, as no other celebrity was willing to take on the responsibility of meal preparation. However, her management style and execution of the culinary tasks have since ignited a series of clashes with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, aged forty-nine, and television presenter AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight, creating a divided and stressed environment.

The friction began early when AJ Odudu served burnt beans to the group, an error that prompted Mariella Frostrup to remark that the camp had transformed from the happiest group to one defined by stress and tension. This initial incident set a precedent for ongoing disagreements, with Mariella Frostrup frequently criticizing the efficiency and attitude of those who attempted to assist in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney Confronts Mariella Frostrup Directly

Wayne Rooney pulled Mariella Frostrup to the side during a routine moment while she was brushing her teeth to address the growing unease among the group. He communicated that several campmates had expressed their discomfort during dinner, noting that the environment felt excessively stressful, and asked if there was any possibility for her to relax her approach and demeanor.

Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-four, defended her actions by insisting that she was relaxed, but Wayne Rooney pushed back, stating his honest opinion that her behavior did not appear that way to others. She argued that the camp needed a faster decision-making system to avoid lengthy, collaborative afternoons, a comment that further highlighted the disconnect between her leadership style and the expectations of her peers.

AJ Odudu Breaks Down in Tears and Denies Aggression

The conflict came to a head when Mariella Frostrup told AJ Odudu that she was making drama out of a crisis, a remark that caused AJ Odudu to break down in tears and seek comfort in the arms of campmate Sharky, aged forty-nine. AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight, expressed confusion and hurt, stating that she did not understand the perception of her actions and firmly denied being aggressive or causing unnecessary trouble.

During a private conversation in the Bush Telegraph, AJ Odudu revealed she was flabbergasted and upset by the label of aggression, describing it as a triggering word that left her in shock. She acknowledged that Wayne Rooney and Claire Sweeney were coming from a good place trying to diffuse the tension, but she maintained that her intentions were never to cause conflict or make a scene in the jungle.

Advertisement

Public Reaction Supports AJ Odudu Against Mariella Frostrup

Television viewers and social media users have largely rallied behind AJ Odudu, with many praising Wayne Rooney for his intervention and criticizing Mariella Frostrup for being out of line. Fans on the X platform argued that calling AJ Odudu aggressive was unwarranted, noting that she was often calm and had apologized despite not feeling she had done anything wrong.

Previous tensions also involved Joanna Page, aged forty-nine, who stormed off to seek comfort from Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, aged forty-eight, after Mariella Frostrup issued instructions around the campfire the night before. The consensus among viewers and campmates is that the cooking dynamics require a more collaborative and less authoritative approach to restore peace to the jungle.