Wayne Rooney receives emotional news that eldest son Kai passed his driving test during a special phone call on I'm A Celebrity.

Football legend Wayne Rooney received an emotional update from home on Friday while participating in special challenges on the set of I'm A Celebrity. The 41-year-old star learned that his eldest son, Kai, who is 17 years old, had successfully passed his driving test. This sweet family news was shared during a heartfelt phone call with his wife, Coleen, who has recently arrived in Australia to support him.

Roadblock Challenge Mechanics Determine Call Access

Camp members faced a physical trial called Twist in Time to earn the right to contact their loved ones. Wayne joined fellow campmates Leigh, Ade, Chloe, and AJ for this segment, where they were attached to chains and padlocks on a rotating table. The group needed to free themselves before a timer expired, as the duration of the challenge determined the length of the phone call allowed. Sharky voluntarily sacrificed himself to avoid reducing the time limit for the others, enabling the rest of the group to secure their calls.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Babysitting Brooklyn Beckham During 2004 England Camp

Coleen Rooney Shares Kai's Driving Test Milestone

During his conversation with Coleen, Wayne discussed the family's progress while he remained in the jungle. Coleen excitedly informed him that Kai had passed his driving exam and assured him that the rest of the family was doing well. She offered encouragement by noting that everyone was supportive of his performance and reminded him that he was halfway through the competition. Wayne responded by expressing how much he missed his wife, highlighting the emotional difficulty of being separated from his family during the filming.

Second Challenge Turn Back Time Involves Fish Guts

Another group, including Joanna, Claire, Ricky, Jack, Mariella, and Leomie, participated in a second challenge known as Turn Back Time. This task required them to release themselves from chains while tied to a tilting table. Participants were dipped into a vat of fish guts and had to retrieve keys to free themselves. All six celebrities successfully completed this feat, ensuring that everyone except Sharky was able to speak with their families after a period of no contact.

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Wayne Defends Decision Regarding Dishes and Towels

Earlier in the episode, Wayne faced criticism for leaving dishes at the creek overnight, which prompted a formal warning from camp officials. The warning noted that leaving items out attracts vermin such as rats and snakes. Wayne explained to the Bush Telegraph that heavy rainfall prevented them from washing the items properly. He stated that they had only one set of clothes and no dry towels, making it impossible to clean up without getting drenched again. He maintained that leaving the dishes was the correct decision given the weather conditions.

Coleen and Younger Sons Enjoy Gold Coast Stay

Coleen arrived in Australia in business class to accompany their two youngest sons, Kit, who is ten, and Cass, who is eight. The family checked into a luxury five-star resort on the Gold Coast to enjoy a vacation while supporting Wayne. Recent sightings showed Coleen and the boys picking up boogie boards during a shopping trip. They are expected to reunite with Wayne on the famous red bridge ahead of the first eviction from the camp.