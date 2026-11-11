Wayne Rooney Joins I'm A Celebrity Lineup To Rehabilitate Public Image

Former football star Wayne Rooney joins the 2024 ITV jungle cast alongside Coleen's runner-up status. He aims to prove his genuine nature after managerial setbacks and personal scandals.

Wayne Rooney is preparing to enter the Australia n jungle as part of the 2024 lineup for the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Manchester United and England football captain will join an eleven-person cast that includes Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, AJ Odudu, Claire Sweeney, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, and Leomie Anderson. This marks a significant career pivot for the forty-one-year-old, who previously enjoyed immense success on the pitch but has faced recent professional challenges.

Rehabilitating His Public Persona Through Reality TV

Rooney explicitly stated that his primary motivation for joining the show is to rehabilitate his public image and demonstrate his authentic character to viewers. He described the upcoming three-week television exposure as the biggest platform he has ever had, expressing a sincere hope that audiences will recognize him as a genuine person rather than focusing on past controversies. The striker acknowledged that his career has been marked by various personal scandals and misdemeanors, making this opportunity crucial for reshaping his narrative in the public eye.

Also read Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity with £1.5 Million Salary

He characterized himself as a fun individual who enjoys playing pranks, aiming to contrast this lighthearted personality against the more serious perceptions formed during his managerial tenure. Rooney admitted that his recent experiences, including being sacked from Birmingham City and Plymouth Argible, contributed to his decision to sign up for the series. He expressed nervousness about the physical demands of the camp but emphasized his desire to connect with the audience on a human level beyond his sports achievements.

Family Dynamics And Support From Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney, who recently competed in the same series and finished as the runner-up in 2024, provided direct support for Wayne's participation. When asked if his wife was proud of his decision to trade their twenty-million-pound mansion for the jungle experience, he confirmed that she is obviously supportive. Coleen attended a glitzy Primark launch event while Wayne traveled to Australia, highlighting her continued high-profile presence in business and entertainment sectors.

Advertisement

Wayne noted that because Coleen understands the difficulties of the show firsthand, she is uniquely positioned to appreciate the challenge he is undertaking. He mentioned that it will be nice for her to sit down and become invested in his journey, drawing parallels between their respective experiences on the program. The couple had previously discussed the idea of participating together, agreeing that if they were to do one, this specific show was the right choice for them both.

The reaction from their four sons varies significantly based on age. Kit, aged ten, and Cass, aged eight, are described as very excited about their father's appearance on national television. In contrast, Kai, seventeen, and Klay, thirteen, fear that Wayne might embarrass them in front of their peers. Wayne joked that his older sons are likely worried due to his tendency to embarrass them when friends visit their home, adding a layer of familial humor to the situation.

Celebrity Cast Members And Specific Challenges Ahead

The expanded cast brings diverse backgrounds to the jungle, including actress Joanna Page, known for Gavin & Stacey, and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson. Ade Adepitan will make history as the first wheelchair user in the show's twenty-four-year run, with producers adapting the camp to ensure accessibility. Other notable participants include Love Island's Chloe Burrows, TikTok sensation Sharky with over two-point-three million followers, and former Brookside star Claire Sweeney.

Rooney revealed specific fears regarding the physical trials awaiting him in the Australian wilderness. While he expressed willingness to participate in eating challenges, he admitted terror at the prospect of jumping out of a helicopter. He cited three previous failed attempts to go skydiving, noting that he never made it onto the plane each time. Additionally, he stated a strong aversion to snakes and aquatic creatures, mentioning that he does not go into the sea, which poses a potential hurdle given the show's typical water-based tasks.

Advertisement

Logistics And Arrival Details For The Jungle Camp

Several cast members have already arrived in Australia ahead of the official launch. Claire Sweeney, aged fifty-five, and Joanna Page, aged forty-nine, touched down at Brisbane airport earlier in the week. Joanna shared her excitement about the flight, enjoying the chance to relax without caring for children, and watching films like Taskmaster instead of traditional holiday movies like Love Actually.

She described her arrival as a form of me-time before Christmas, hoping to enjoy spa treatments, mud facials, and local cuisine. The show is scheduled to begin its broadcast shortly, with all participants facing the rigorous demands of jungle survival. As the cameras prepare to roll, the focus remains on whether Wayne can successfully execute his strategy of revealing his true self to a global audience.