Wayne Rooney Joins I'm A Celebrity Line-Up, Says He Wants to Seem Genuine

Wayne Rooney has joined the 11-strong I'm A Celebrity line-up on ITV, saying he hopes viewers will see him as a genuine person after years of scandals.

Wayne Rooney is preparing to follow his wife Coleen Rooney into the I'm A Celebrity jungle, swapping the family's £20million mansion for the camp on ITV. Rooney, 41, has been pictured in his jungle attire for the first time alongside this year's campmates, and he has said he hopes the series will help rehabilitate his public image and show that he is a genuine person.

The former England captain is one of 11 celebrities in the line-up, which also includes Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, AJ Odudu, Claire Sweeney, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup and Leomie Anderson. The full group was pictured together for the first time, with Rooney at the centre of the publicity photographs.

Also read Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity with £1.5 Million Salary

Why Wayne Rooney Wants to Be Seen as Genuine

Wayne Rooney has said the show gives him the biggest exposure of his career. He said: 'This is probably the biggest exposure I've ever had, being on TV every night for three weeks.' He added: 'I hope people see I am a genuine person.'

Rooney described himself as a fun guy who enjoys playing pranks. His successful football career was marked by a number of personal scandals and misdemeanours, and the ITV series gives him an opportunity to present a different side of himself to the public after years of negative headlines.

Advertisement

Rooney also said that he was happy to take part in any of the eating challenges. However, he admitted he was terrified of jumping out of a helicopter, noting that he has been booked to skydive three times before and never made it onto the plane. He also said he does not like snakes or what lives in the water, and that he does not go in the sea.

Family Reactions and Coleen Rooney's Role

Coleen Rooney, who attended the launch of her Primark collaboration while her husband landed in Australia, was asked whether she was proud of him. Wayne Rooney replied that she was obviously proud, and said that because she had taken part in the show herself, she understood how difficult it would be.

Coleen Rooney finished as runner-up in the 2024 series, and Wayne Rooney said that he and his wife had often watched the programme together and agreed that it was the show to do. He said it would be nice for her to sit down and be invested in his experience this time.

Rooney's sons have mixed feelings about his participation. His younger sons Kit, 10, and Cass, eight, are very excited, while his eldest sons Kai, 17, and Klay, 13, are worried that he will embarrass them on national television. Rooney said he tends to embarrass them when their friends visit the family home.

Advertisement

Rooney also said he was nervous about entering the jungle. He linked his decision to take part to his sacking as a manager, following spells at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, which he said had not been great for him.

Arrivals in Australia and the Launch Date

Claire Sweeney, 55, and Joanna Page, 49, touched down at Brisbane airport on Tuesday ahead of next Monday's launch show. Page, best known for playing Stacey in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, told the Daily Mail that she had come a very long way from Barry Island and wished her co-star Nessa was with her.

Page said she enjoyed a relaxing flight, which she described as a change from looking after her four children. She said she was excited to see that Love Actually and Taskmaster were on the in-flight entertainment, although she chose not to watch the Christmas film. She also noted that every airport she passed through had a Christmas tree.

Page said she travelled to Australia to have some me time before Christmas, away from her children. She hoped to enjoy some spa treatments, perhaps a mud facial, sample the local cuisine and have a bit of a rest before the series begins.