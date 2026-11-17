Wayne Rooney joins the cast of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here with a reported £800,000 salary. Find out about the launch show challenges and elimination.

Wayne Rooney has officially joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, marking a significant moment for the long-running reality series on ITV. The former football star arrived in Queensland alongside other high-profile celebrities to begin their survival journey in the Australian bush. Reports indicate that Rooney is the highest-paid contestant in the 2026 lineup, securing a substantial financial package for his time in camp.

High Stakes and Massive Payouts

Wayne Rooney commands a reported salary of £800,000 for his participation in the 2026 series. This figure represents a massive increase compared to other reality television programs, such as The Traitors, where contestants earn approximately £40,000 for three weeks of work. The financial incentive for I'm a Celebrity is substantial, with participants potentially earning twenty times that amount. Despite the high sum, Rooney's earnings are still noted to be £700,000 less than what his wife, Coleen Rooney, received for finishing as a runner-up in a previous competition two years ago.

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Contestant Motivations and Cast Dynamics

Participants have offered a wide range of motivations for joining the jungle camp. Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page stated that her primary goal is to make her children proud, a sentiment that contrasts with the often undignified trials ahead. In a more candid admission, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson revealed that he needs the money. Soap actress Claire Sweeney joked that she aims to shift half a stone before Christmas, though this method of weight loss is far more grueling than conventional exercise. Former Love Island star Chloe Burrows admitted she is scared of absolutely everything, predicting she would behave hysterically like past contestants Helen Flannagan and Gillian McKeith.

Elimination Challenges and Host Banter

The launch show featured immediate physical trials designed to test the celebrities before they even entered the main camp. Contestants were split into two batches for initial challenges, including setting off flares while climbing over a moving truck and participating in a drinking game involving fermented prawn and blended fish eyes. TV presenter AJ Odudu was the first to face elimination after being the slowest to complete these tasks. She was booted off the show before officially joining the camp, a twist that surprised many viewers. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly provided cheeky commentary throughout, with Ant noting it was never too early for trials and Dec promising that testicles would be involved in upcoming eating challenges.

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Upcoming Trials and Viewer Expectations

The series has established a reputation for its daunting eating trials, with the first major eating challenge scheduled for tomorrow. Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows are confirmed to participate in this initial culinary hurdle. Viewers can expect the show to continue drawing an audience of around 7 million, a testament to the enduring appeal of the format under the guidance of its veteran presenters. While some celebrities arrive in luxury, living at a five-star hotel until the series begins, the actual camp experience offers no comfort. There are no rice and beans, no freezing showers, and no proper toilets, only the harsh reality of survival in the Australian wilderness.

Unique Entries and Paralympic Presence

Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan made a dramatic entrance, jumping out of a helicopter onto the Queensland beach. As the first wheelchair contestant to compete in the show's history, he joked that his legs had been working fine before his parachute leap. His inclusion highlights the show's growing commitment to diverse participants. The arrival of these new campmates sets the stage for potential rows, tears, and personality clashes. It remains to be seen how long each celebrity will withstand the physical and mental rigors of the jungle, but the financial rewards and public exposure provide strong incentives to stay as long as possible.