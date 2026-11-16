Wayne Rooney leads the new cast with an £800,000 salary while contestants face immediate elimination challenges and eating trials in Queensland.

Wayne Rooney, aged 41, has joined the cast of I am a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on ITV, bringing with him the highest reported salary in the show's recent history. The former football star arrives in Queensland to face the jungle camp alongside a diverse group of celebrities who have different motivations for appearing on the primetime reality series.

Celebrity Motivations and Financial Rewards

Joanna Page, known for her role in Gavin and Stacey, stated that her primary reason for joining was to make her children proud, despite the often undignified nature of the challenges. Soap actress Claire Sweeney offered a more practical motive, stating she wanted to lose half a stone of weight before Christmas. Singer Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs admitted his participation was driven by financial necessity, a common sentiment among many reality stars.

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The financial stakes on this series are significantly higher than on many other reality formats. While contestants on The Traitors earn approximately £40,000 for three weeks of work, I am a Celebrity participants can earn twenty times that amount. Wayne Rooney is reportedly earning £800,000 for his time in the camp, a substantial sum though still £700,000 less than what his wife Coleen earned as a runner-up in a previous competition two years ago.

Elimination Challenges and Initial Departures

The cast arrived in two separate groups, each subjected to immediate physical and mental trials. One group had to set off flares while climbing over a moving truck, while the other participated in a drinking challenge involving fermented prawn and blended fish eyes. The presentation duo of Ant and Dec, who have hosted the show for 24 years, oversaw these events with their characteristic cheeky humor, ensuring the series continues to attract around seven million viewers.

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TV presenter AJ Odudu became the first contestant to be eliminated in the launch show. She finished the slowest in the combined truck climbing and drinking challenges, facing off against others in an elimination game before she even had the chance to enter the main camp. Her departure marked the first of many viewer-driven exits that will shape the early dynamics of the series.

Upcoming Trials and Viewer Interactions

Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan joined the camp by jumping from a helicopter onto a Queensland beach, joking that his legs were functioning perfectly before his parachute leap. He is the first contestant to use a wheelchair during the initial stages of the competition. Meanwhile, former Love Island star Chloe Burrows revealed she is terrified of almost everything, predicting she would become hysterical like previous famous scaredy-cats Helen Flanagan and Gillian McKeith.

Tomorrows first trial is expected to be an eating challenge, a format the show has become well-known for. Ant and Dec teased that testicles would be involved, with Dec stating it is never too early for such delicacies. Tonight, following the first viewer vote, Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows are scheduled to eat parts of bush animals, continuing the show's tradition of testing celebrities with unusual foods.

Luxury Accommodation and Future Outlook

Unlike traditional survival shows, eliminated contestants do not face harsh conditions. Instead, they stay in a five-star hotel until the series concludes, avoiding the rice and beans diet, freezing showers, and poor sanitation of the jungle camp. This luxury contrast highlights the temporary nature of the punishment and the entertainment value provided by the celebrities.

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It remains to be seen how personality clashes and tears will unfold as the series progresses. The launch show provided no clear indication of the interpersonal drama, leaving questions about who will give up and go home open. The combination of high salaries, immediate elimination risks, and the iconic presenting team ensures the series will continue to draw significant attention from audiences across the UK.