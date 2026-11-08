Wayne Rooney Joins Chloe Burrows In I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney confirms friendship with Love Island's Chloe Burrows ahead of their I'm A Celebrity stint in Australia.

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is preparing to leave his family for a three-week camping trip in the Australian jungle as part of the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Rooney, recognized as the biggest signing of this year's cast, will not be entering the wilderness alone. He shares a pre-existing bond with fellow camper Chloe Burrows, the Love Island star who is making her debut on the show this season.

Rooney And Burrows Bond Over Soccer Aid

The unlikely friendship between Rooney and Burrows was forged during a charity football match called Soccer Aid. Rooney, aged 41, and Burrows, aged 31, played together on the same team, an event that occurred in Stratford. This shared experience provided them with an immediate common ground, allowing them to connect over their upcoming television commitments before the cameras even started rolling.

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Insiders close to Burrows indicate that the influencer and the football legend began discussing their participation in I'm A Celebrity back in May. Because both had confirmed their bookings for the show at that time, they were able to compare notes on their feelings and expectations. This early communication has laid the groundwork for a friendship that is expected to flourish once they arrive at the camp.

Burrows Finds Love After Love Island Fame

Chloe Burrows originally rose to prominence as a bombshell contestant on the seventh series of Love Island in 2021. She successfully navigated the villa to reach the final alongside her then-partner, Toby Aromolaran. The couple later separated, and Burrows has since moved on to a new relationship with Ruben Moreira, a building company owner from Wales.

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The couple has been dating for over a year. Moreira is expected to travel to Australia to greet Burrows when she completes her stint on the reality show. Meanwhile, Burrows recently posted a selfie with Rooney on social media, captioning the image with praise for the amazing experience they shared during the Soccer Aid event.

Support Teams Await In The Australian Jungle

Wayne Rooney will be supported by his wife, Coleen Rooney, who also appeared on the show in 2024. Coleen is highly anticipated to fly out to Australia, accompanied by their youngest sons, Kit, aged 10, and Cass, aged 8. This follows a similar pattern to Coleen's previous appearance, where their children traveled to support their mother alongside her parents, Colette and Tony.

Star-Studded Cast Joins The Camp

Rooney and Burrows will be part of a diverse and star-studded line-up competing for the title. The cast includes Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, aged 49, and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, aged 48. They are joined by presenter AJ Odudu, aged 38, and popular YouTuber Sharky, aged 30.

The group of celebrities also features comedian Leigh Francis, aged 53, actress Claire Sweeney, aged 55, model Leomie Anderson, aged 33, and journalist Mariella Frostrup, aged 63. This collection of personalities from various entertainment sectors creates a rich tapestry of interactions for viewers. As the campers prepare to enter the jungle, the dynamics between Rooney and Burrows remain a focal point for anticipation.