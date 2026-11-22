Wayne Rooney has become the favorite to win I'm A Celebrity after shedding three stone and quitting alcohol, sparking viral TikTok fame and viewer admiration.

Wayne Rooney has rapidly transformed from a rugged footballing legend into the surprise heartthrob of the current I'm A Celebrity season, emerging as the favorite to win the ITV reality competition. The 41-year-old former England captain and Manchester United striker has captivated audiences through a dramatic physical metamorphosis fueled by significant lifestyle changes, including a three-stone weight loss and a complete cessation of alcohol consumption over the past six months.

Rooney Becomes Viral Sensation On Social Media Platforms

Viewers have flocking to social media to express their admiration for Rooney, with the ex-footballer now ranked as the hot favorite to claim the top prize on the show. His wife, Coleen Rooney, finished in second place during the 2024 series, and fans are keen to see if their current contestant can surpass that achievement. The surge in popularity is largely driven by viral video compilations and so-called thirst trap edits circulating on TikTok, which highlight his improved physique and confident demeanor.

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One particularly popular edit featuring Rooney strutting around the camp in a bandana and glasses has amassed nearly 540,000 views, prompting comments such as aged like a fine wine and the sexiest man ever. Another montage with 181,000 views set to the sound of Daddy's Home has garnered similar acclaim, with one fan noting that they never expected to swoon over him but are now completely on board. Another admirer declared that they finally understand what Coleen sees in him, celebrating the sudden shift in public perception.

Personal Health Turnaround And Motivational Stories

Rooney has been candid about the factors behind his glow up, revealing that his eldest son Kai, aged 17, found him passed out on a pool table following a drinking session, which served as a wake-up call. Speaking on Gabby Logan's Life At The Midpoint podcast, the former Everton striker explained that he had always been self-conscious about his weight and appearance, feeling that he looked significantly older than his actual age a year prior. He stated that he decided he needed to sort himself out, a decision that has now resulted in him feeling and looking much better.

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The physical transformation has not only altered his own perspective but has also reshaped how the public views him in the context of the jungle competition. Fans appreciate the authenticity of his journey, with one supporter noting that as a fan since age seven, the current thirst trapping is a long-overdue reward for his efforts. The sudden visibility of his physical appeal is being viewed as a significant compliment, especially for a man over the age of 40 participating in a demanding reality show.

Competitor Interactions And Style Critiques

While the general consensus is overwhelmingly positive, Rooney has faced some constructive criticism regarding his personal style from fellow contestants during his time in the Australian outback. When he admitted that he wears glasses for driving and reading but dislikes wearing them in public due to discomfort, co-contestant Mariella Frostrup questioned whether the specific frames made him look old. She suggested that he might have the wrong pair and later advised him to find a more suitable option when he returned to the camp with them on.

Rooney appeared visibly crestfallen after receiving these comments, highlighting the emotional sensitivity of the contestants. Despite the critique, his distinctive look involving glasses has become a charming signature for many viewers, adding to his appeal as a geekier, more approachable figure compared to his previous athletic persona. This blend of vulnerability and confidence has resonated strongly with the audience, keeping him at the top of the betting markets for the series victory.

Personal Revelations And Future Competition Outlook

Beyond the physical changes, Rooney has shared intimate details about his domestic life, including the installation of side-by-side toilets at his home to facilitate conversation, a quirk that earned him and Coleen the nickname the Loo-neys. These personal anecdotes, combined with his renewed vitality, have humanized him further in the eyes of the public. As the competition progresses, he is trying to one-up his wife's previous performance, leveraging his current status as the crowd favorite to potentially secure the golden bush telegraph trophy.