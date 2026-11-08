Wayne Rooney Heads To Australia For I'm A Celeb

Former England star Wayne Rooney arrives in Australia to join Chloe Burrows on I'm A Celebrity. He becomes the series highest paid contestant ahead of the November 16 start.

Wayne Rooney arrived at Manchester Airport on Sunday to begin his journey to Australia. The former England international is preparing to compete on the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! The forty-one-year-old football legend is set to join the cast alongside Chloe Burrows, Leigh Francis, and Joanna Page. The television program officially kicks off on November 16.

Rooney Joins Chloe Burrows In Jungle

Reports indicate that Rooney has already formed a bond with Love Island star Chloe Burrows. They connected while playing on the same team during a charity football match. That event was known as Soccer Aid and took place in Stratford. A source stated that they discussed their upcoming jungle experience back in May. They felt excited about entering the camp together. This pre-existing friendship is expected to grow once they arrive in the Australian jungle.

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Record Payday For Former Footballer

Boys have reportedly offered Wayne more money than his wife Coleen Rooney. Coleen made a record-breaking one point five million pounds for her jungle stint two years ago. Wayne is claimed to be the highest paid star in this current series. His manager Paul Stretford accompanied him to the airport terminal. The former Manchester United star cut a low key figure in an all black ensemble.

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Rooney Family Documentary And Health

The couple have been in the limelight recently. They released a fly-on-the-wall documentary called The Real Rooneys last month. It features sons Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass. Wayne has also undergone a dramatic transformation. He had a nose job after breaking his nose playing for DC United. He also lost weight and used Invisalign to improve his smile.

Future Plans For Entertainment Star

Wayne has previously spoken about his desire to appear on the show. He mentioned that Coleen always watched the program during her stint. He stated he would never say no to such an opportunity. The couple also discussed his medical nose job. Coleen tried to get him to do it because of his snoring. He clarified he fixed it because he could not blow one side of his nose.