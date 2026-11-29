Wayne Rooney endures a challenging Bushtucker trial involving green slime and ants while I Am A Celebrity continues in Australia. His family enjoys a rainy day at Dreamworld.

Wayne Rooney faced one of the most visceral challenges of his reality television career during the latest broadcast of I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The former England footballer, aged 41, participated in a grueling Bushtucker trial that required him to remain submerged in barrels filled with green, sticky slime. The task demanded intense physical endurance and mental fortitude as he attempted to retrieve objects using only his mouth.

Ricky Wilson Leads Slime Trial Challenge

Ricky Wilson, the 48-year-old frontman of the band Kaiser Chiefs, was the central figure in this specific trial segment. He was forced to dunk his head repeatedly into the viscous green substance to extract stars. These stars served as the key objective, which Wilson had to pass to his teammates who were positioned above and below him in confined, coffin-like chambers. The challenge was designed to test the limits of the participants' tolerance for discomfort and their ability to function under extreme pressure.

Also read Coleen Rooney Arrives in Australia to Support Wayne Ahead of I'm a Celebrity Eviction

Rooney and Teammates Endure Ants and Claustrophobia

Inside the narrow chambers, Wayne Rooney was joined by TV presenter AJ Odudu, aged 38, and model Leomie Anderson, aged 33. The trio was arranged vertically, with Rooney positioned between the two women. They were instructed to lie down and accept the stars from Wilson without using their hands. During the ordeal, green ants were poured directly onto Rooney, adding a layer of biological horror to the already unpleasant experience. The combination of tight spaces, slimy substances, and crawling insects created a high-stress environment for all involved.

Hosts Interact With Rooney Amidst Weather Warnings

Show host Ant McPartlin engaged with Rooney during the trial, referencing a famous quote about pressure. McPartlin told Rooney that 'pressure is for tyres,' attributing the sentiment to his friend Alan Shearer. Rooney responded by mentioning that he misses Shearer on Match Of The Day. Co-host Declan Donnelly joked that Shearer would be watching the broadcast with a large glass of red wine. This interaction occurred against a backdrop of severe weather in Brisbane, where forecasters had issued warnings for thunderstorms and potential flash flooding. Despite the dangerous conditions, the trial proceeded as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family Day Amidst Rainy Weather in Brisbane

While Wayne Rooney faced his public challenges, his wife Coleen Rooney enjoyed a family outing in the same region. She arrived in Brisbane the previous week accompanied by their youngest sons, Kit, who is ten years old, and Cass, who is eight years old. The family visited Dreamworld, which is recognized as Australia's largest theme park and registered zoo. Coleen braved the torrential rain in black activewear and a pale blue waterproof jacket. She was seen carrying a custom Goyard Saint Louis Tote in grey canvas, an accessory valued between £1,400 and £1,650. Emergency services had advised residents to stay indoors due to the storm, but the family remained active.

Rooney Shares Past Arrest Story at Washington Dulles Airport

In a separate segment of the show, Wayne Rooney revealed details about a past legal incident involving law enforcement in the United States. He described being arrested at gunpoint at Washington Dulles Airport in 2018, while he was playing for the soccer team DC United. Rooney explained that he had consumed alcohol on his flight back from Saudi Arabia, which he mixed with two sleeping pills. Upon landing, he was accused of being intoxicated and swearing. He recalled walking toward the terminal door, triggering an alarm that resulted in police officers pointing guns at him.

Detailed Account Of Airport Detention And Release

Rooney recounted the immediate aftermath of the arrest, stating that he was taken into a cell for processing. During this time, his fingerprints were taken and he was subjected to a mug shot session. He was dressed in an orange prison suit while waiting for an attorney to arrive. The situation was resolved when the attorney recognized him. This recognition led to his immediate release from custody. The anecdote provided a stark contrast to his current situation, highlighting different forms of public scrutiny and confinement.