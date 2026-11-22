Wayne Rooney sparked controversy after performing UB40 in a Jamaican accent on I'm A Celebrity, drawing criticism for cultural appropriation before support from the band's frontman Ali Campbell.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has ignited a fierce online debate regarding cultural sensitivity following his performance on the latest episode of the reality television series I'm A Celebrity. On Friday night, the 41-year-old football icon sang the reggae classic Rat In Mi Kitchen while adopting a Jamaican accent, a choice that immediately divided viewer opinions. The song, originally recorded by the Birmingham-based band UB40, has long been a staple of British music, yet Rooney's delivery has been labeled by some critics as an act of cultural appropriation.

Ali Campbell Defends The Performance

Ali Campbell, the 67-year-old frontman of UB40, intervened in the controversy on Saturday to dismiss the backlash as ridiculous. The musician took to the social media platform X to note that the familiar debate surrounding reggae and non-Jamaican performers has returned to the spotlight. He shared a video from the previous week in which he discussed the same issue with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg, reinforcing his long-standing position that musicians do not need to be Jamaican to authentically play reggae music. Campbell argued that the genre is accessible to all, much like how Black American artists define jazz or R&B.

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Campbell emphasized that UB40, with its multiracial lineup, has always had the approval of Jamaican artists. He stated that the band has worked closely with Jamaican talent and maintained good relationships because they are actively promoting the genre rather than misappropriating it. The frontman highlighted that the band grew up immersed in the culture of reggae in Birmingham, giving them a legitimate connection to the music. He pointed out that Jamaican artists like themselves understand this distinction and have no issue with the band's interpretation of their work.

Media Editing And Viewer Reactions

The situation was complicated by ITV's editorial choices, which appeared to exacerbate the tension for viewers. Immediately after Rooney finished his performance, the broadcast cut to a shot of black sportsman and television presenter Ade Adepitan. Adepitan's facial expression appeared shocked, seemingly reacting to the song, which many interpreted as a visual cue to endorse the criticism of Rooney's accent. This editing decision has drawn significant attention, with observers noting how the juxtaposition was framed to suggest offense.

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Despite the criticism and the potentially inflammatory editing, a large number of fans have rallied to support the father-of-four. Social media users argued that adopting an accent is often inherent to singing a specific style of music. One commenter compared the situation to fans singing Liverpool anthems in a Scouse accent, asking if that would also be considered appropriation. Another supporter pointed out that bands like The Proclaimers perform with a Scottish accent, suggesting that musical style naturally dictates vocal delivery and that this should not be a subject of intense public debate.

Rivalry And Competition Context

Rooney is competing in the jungle alongside a diverse cast of celebrities including Big Brother star AJ Odudu, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, former Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup. The former footballer has emerged as a surprising favorite to win the ITV show, partly due to his dramatic physical transformation. Rooney has reportedly lost three stones through a lifestyle change that includes giving up alcohol six months ago, resulting in a noticeable glow-up that has captivated the audience.

The public's fascination with Rooney extends beyond his performance; thousands have taken to social media platforms like TikTok to create fan pages and declare their affection for him. He is currently the hot favorite to win the series, aiming to outperform his wife, Coleen Rooney, who finished as the runner-up in the 2024 series. While Rooney's team and ITV have not yet issued a formal comment, the ongoing discussion highlights the complex intersection of entertainment, cultural identity, and modern media consumption.