Wayne Rooney Enters I'm A Celebrity With New Look and Weight Loss

Wayne Rooney denies using weight loss injections, citing lifestyle changes and surgery, as he prepares for I'm A Celebrity with 11/4 odds to win from William Hill.

Wayne Rooney is preparing to enter the I'm A Celebrity camp with a dramatically altered physical appearance, marking a significant departure from the typical participant transformation driven by jungle rations. The 41-year-old former footballer has undertaken a comprehensive personal overhaul that includes significant weight loss, dental correction, and facial surgery.

Denies Weight Loss Injections Amid Rumors

Rumors circulated that the sports icon was using weight loss injections, but he firmly rejected these claims in interviews. Rooney clarified that his physical transformation was the result of rigorous gym training and dietary adjustments rather than pharmaceutical aids. He expressed frustration with the speculation, stating that he had worked very hard to achieve his current condition through discipline.

Also read Wayne Rooney Weight Loss Prime Video Appearance

Speaking to This Morning, the former Manchester United star explained that he had stopped drinking alcohol and improved his eating habits to feel healthier. He emphasized that his goal was to improve his overall well-being and enjoy his family life with greater presence. Rooney noted that he felt great following these lifestyle changes and insisted that no pens or medical interventions were involved in his weight loss journey.

Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery and Dental Work

Beyond his physique changes, Rooney has undergone Invisalign treatment and a nose job to transform his smile and facial structure. The surgery was prompted by a broken nose sustained while playing for DC United, which left him unable to breathe properly through one side. His wife, Coleen Rooney, encouraged him to undergo the procedure partly to help resolve his snoring issues.

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The footballer described the recovery process as uncomfortable, noting that he still had plastic tubes inserted in his nose following the operation. He mentioned that while he avoided black eyes, the internal stitching and tubes made the immediate aftermath of the surgery difficult. The procedure was part of his broader effort to turn back the clock and present a refreshed image to the public.

Early Betting Favorite for Jungle Crown

Wayne Rooney has emerged as the early favorite to win this year's I'm A Celebrity series according to betting markets. William Hill has set his odds at 11/4, positioning him as the horse to beat ahead of the show's launch. This places him ahead of other prominent contenders such as comedian Leigh Francis and Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, who are both listed at 6/1.

A spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, noted that there is significant pressure on Rooney to succeed, particularly following his wife Coleen's strong performance in 2024. Coleen Rooney finished as the runner-up in last year's competition, setting a high bar for her husband. The betting odds reflect the public's anticipation of his jungle stint, with him leading the pack ahead of other celebrities like social media star Sharky and Chloe Burrows.

Focuses on Family and Health Balance

The physical and lifestyle changes coincide with a period where Rooney has prioritized family and health over his previous career routines. After leaving football management for punditry and television work, he found a better balance in his life. He admitted to falling into a rut after retiring from playing, but has since focused on being more present for his wife Coleen and their four sons: Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass.

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Rooney is currently fulfilling his parenting duties before departing for Australia. He was recently seen supporting his son Kai at a Manchester United youth game, showcasing his commitment to his family life. The ITV series is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 16 at 9pm, with the jungle trials starting shortly after his arrival.