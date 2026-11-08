Wayne Rooney Departs for Australia to Join I'm A Celebrity Cast

Wayne Rooney arrives at Manchester Airport ahead of his flight to Australia for the new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, premiering on November 16 alongside Chloe Burrows.

Wayne Rooney arrived at Manchester Airport on Sunday as he prepared to jet to Australia to appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! The former England star, 41, is set to join names including Chloe Burrows, Leigh Francis and Joanna Page in the famous jungle when the new series kicks off on November 16.

Rooney Arrives In All-Black Ensemble

Ahead of his lengthy flight across the world, he cut a low-key figure in an all-black ensemble as he headed to the terminal. The football star was joined by his manager, Paul Stretford, as they made their way through the airport early Sunday morning. Rooney appeared in high spirits as he was welcomed at the airport before departing for the filming location.

Also read Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows Bond Ahead of I'm A Celebrity Jungle Return

Bosses have reportedly offered Wayne more than Coleen who made a record-breaking £1.5million for her jungle stint two years ago. It comes amid reports that Wayne has already bonded with Love Island star Chloe ahead of entering the jungle. Wayne Rooney is claimed to be the series' highest-paid star.

Chloe Burrows And Wayne Bond Early

A source close to the influencer has told the MoS: 'Chloe and Wayne bonded over their I'm A Celebrity booking back in May when they played in Soccer Aid together. Talks were well underway for the show at that time, so they both knew they were heading into the jungle.

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They were on the same team and got along really well. It's nice that they already have that connection going in. They had a catch-up about how they were both feeling about the show, and it will be great to watch their friendship grow even more once they're in camp.'

The Manchester United star and reality icon struck up an unlikely bond when they played in the charity football match, Soccer Aid. Wayne and Coleen have been in the limelight a lot recently after the release of their fly-on-the-wall documentary The Real Rooneys last month.

Rooney Family Life And Transformation

The couple have given fans an intimate look inside their family life with sons Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, ten, and Cass, eight, in their new £10million fly-on-the-wall show, The Real Rooneys, which was filmed last year. Wayne has also appeared to have turned back the clock in recent pictures of himself following his recent glow-up.

He has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent months, including a nose job, a slimmed-down physique and Invisalign to transform his smile. Asked to share the secret to his weight loss, Wayne said: 'Apparently I've seen recently I've been taking this pen thing about me.

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'It's a shame, because I'm working really hard to lose weight. Apparently I've been on the pen.' The couple then discussed Wayne's recent nose job, with Coleen adding: 'I thought you were gonna say then, my nose wasn't a cosmetic job, it was a medical job!'

Previous Comments On Jungle Appearance

Last year, Wayne spoke about how he wanted to appear on I'm A Celebrity. He said: ' is something I would never say no to, of course. I think I said on the aftershow when Coleen was in the jungle, that was the one we've always watched and the one we both said if there was anything we'd do it'd be that.

'So, you never know in the future, but I've got other things I'm looking at at the minute.' Wayne followed in the footsteps of his wife Coleen, who finished second place in 2024. The new series of I'm a Celeb kicks off on November 16.