Wayne Rooney opens up on I'm A Celeb about his past struggles with alcohol and how his wife Coleen supported him through his darkest moments.

Wayne Rooney has publicly credited his wife Coleen with saving his life after detailing his intense battle with alcohol and the heavy pressures of fame during Tuesday's episode of I'm A Celeb. The 41-year-old former football star spoke candidly in the camp about his past regrets, expressing deep gratitude that his family remains intact despite his previous struggles. In a rare display of public emotion, he referred to his 40-year-old wife as his rock and stated clearly that he would be dead without her support during his lowest points.

Rooeys Struggle With Fame And Alcohol

The former Manchester United striker explained that his issues with alcohol began in his early twenties when he sought isolation from the pressures of celebrity status. He described a period where he would drink non-stop for two days before getting up to train for the rest of the week and scoring two goals on the weekend. This cycle led him to believe his behavior was manageable, but he admitted that this pattern masked a deeper issue with the rapid transition from youth to the end of a professional career.

Also read Coleen Rooney Stocks Up For Wayne's I'm A Celebrity Return

Rooeys journey into heavy drinking started when he was just a teenager. He recalled being told by his early coach Alan Stubbs to enjoy fame because it goes quickly, a lesson he did not fully appreciate at age 16. He noted the difficulty of staying focused as a young player earning significant money while trying to avoid the temptations that come with sudden wealth and status. The pressure eventually led him to isolate himself at home, drinking for days at a time to avoid social interaction.

Coleen Rooney As His Support System

Rooeys wife Coleen has been a steadfast presence throughout his career, with the couple having dated since they were 16 years old and married in 2008. During the interview, he described the last six months of sobriety as the happiest period of his life, noting that he and his children are currently experiencing a level of family stability he has never known before. He acknowledged that he is only now beginning to see the full value of this stability and expressed relief that his family has not fallen apart due to his past actions.

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When campmate Claire Sweeney asked if Coleen had been good to him through thick and thin, Rooney responded by calling her amazing and describing her as an absolute rock who continues to support him. He emphasized that her presence was the critical factor in his survival, stating that without her, he likely would not be alive. This public acknowledgment highlights the central role Coleen plays in maintaining the family unit, which includes their sons Kai, aged 16, Klay, aged 13, Kit, aged 10, and Cass, aged 8.

Public Confession And Past Regrets

The emotional segment was triggered by a specific moment of realization when his son Kai walked in on him asleep on a pool table, serving as a wake-up call to the severity of his condition. Rooney admitted to having numerous regrets regarding mistakes made off the pitch, particularly concerning the time lost with his children due to drinking. He reflected on the irony of being a top footballer who could perform on weekends while secretly struggling with addiction during the week, a duality that obscured the true extent of his dependency for years.

This confession comes after a series of past scandals that have marked his public life, including allegations of infidelity and a 2017 arrest for drink-driving. Earlier in his life, he had acknowledged visiting brothels as a teenager and described such behavior as foolish and immature. The most significant scandal occurred during Coleens first pregnancy, when escort Jennifer Thompson alleged a relationship with Rooney, a claim that was further complicated by reports of a threesome involving Thompson and another escort, Helen Wood.

Impact On Viewers And Show Ratings

While Rooney shared his personal history, the show itself faced a significant ratings slump, with the ITV program attracting an average audience of 4.8 million viewers. This figure marks the lowest launch audience in the history of the franchise, representing a drop of almost two million compared to the previous year. The 95-minute episode that featured this interview peaked at 5.6 million viewers, which is a notable decline from the 6.6 million average and 7.3 million peak viewership recorded during the 2025 series opener.

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Despite the lower ratings, the episode included challenging physical tasks, such as the Jungle Food Lab, where Rooney and contestant Chloe Burrows worked together to secure ten stars for camp. Campmate Ade Adepitan, the first wheelchair-user contestant, participated to prove people wrong, adding a layer of inspirational storytelling to the broadcast. The combination of personal confession and physical challenge provided a multifaceted narrative that contrasted the internal struggles of a celebrity with the external demands of the survival show format.