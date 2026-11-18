Wayne Rooney revealed his struggle with alcohol on I'm A Celeb, crediting wife Coleen for saving his life and keeping his family intact after years of fame-related pressure.

Wayne Rooney delivered a raw and emotional confession on Tuesday regarding his past battles with alcohol, explicitly crediting his wife Coleen for saving his life. The former footballer appeared on the reality television program I'm A Celeb, where he detailed the intense pressures of fame that contributed to his substance abuse issues.

Rooney, aged 41, expressed deep gratitude that his family has remained intact despite his errors in judgment. He described Coleen, 40, as his absolute rock and stated plainly that he would be dead without her intervention. This admission was made while their sons Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8, watched the broadcast from home.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Six Months Sober and Three Stone Weight Loss in I'm A Celeb

Rooney's Struggle With Fame And Alcohol

Reflecting on his early career, Rooney recalled a warning from former teammate Alan Stubbs when he was just 16 years old. Stubbs advised him to enjoy the moment because the career moves quickly, a sentiment Rooney admits he did not fully grasp at the time. He noted that he believed he had an abundance of time ahead of him, failing to anticipate how rapidly his playing days would conclude.

The transition from youth to professional stardom brought significant financial rewards and intense scrutiny, which Rooney found difficult to manage without losing focus. He explained that maintaining discipline while earning substantial amounts of money as a young player was exceptionally challenging. These difficulties eventually manifested in his personal life as he sought coping mechanisms for the overwhelming stress.

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Rooney disclosed that he began turning to alcohol in his early twenties as a means of avoiding social interaction. He described isolating himself by drinking inside his house for days at a time. This behavior persisted despite his ability to perform professionally, creating a stark contrast between his public success and private turmoil.

Confronting Regrets And Family Impact

Campmate Ade Adepitan, a TV presenter and wheelchair user, pressed Rooney on the extent of his drinking and his greatest regrets. Rooney admitted that during his worst periods, he would consume alcohol continuously for two days before resuming his training routine. He would then return to the pitch to score goals on weekends, leading him to falsely believe his habits were manageable.

A wake-up call arrived when his eldest son, Kai, found him asleep on a pool table in the family home. Rooney described this moment as a critical turning point that forced him to confront the reality of his actions. He acknowledged that drinking caused him to miss valuable time with his children, a loss he deeply regrets.

Rooney emphasized that the past six months have been the happiest of his life, free from alcohol. He credited the stability provided by Coleen and his children for his current well-being. Claire Sweeney, another contestant, acknowledged Coleen's loyalty, prompting Rooney to reiterate that his wife has been amazing and remains his pillar of support.

Public Scandals And Relationship History

The couple's journey has not been without significant public challenges, including allegations of infidelity. Rooney and Coleen began dating at age 16 and married in 2008. In the past, Rooney has admitted to visiting brothels as a teenager and paying for sex, describing such behavior as foolish and immature.

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A major scandal emerged during Coleen's first pregnancy when escort Jennifer Thompson alleged a relationship with Rooney. Reports later suggested that Rooney also paid for a threesome involving Thompson and another escort, Helen Wood. These events strained the couple's relationship but they ultimately worked through the difficulties.

Further controversy arose in 2017 when Rooney was arrested for drink-driving after leaving a nightclub with Laura Simpson. Simpson claimed they had kissed and cuddled but denied sexual intercourse. This incident added to the public scrutiny surrounding Rooney's personal conduct and his struggles with alcohol.

Show Performance And Viewer Reception

During the episode, viewers selected Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows to participate in the Jungle Food Lab challenge. Despite initial reluctance and disgust, the pair collaborated effectively and managed to secure all 10 stars for the camp. This performance highlighted Rooney's ability to work under pressure, a skill he may apply to his ongoing personal recovery.

Despite the emotional depth of Rooney's confession, the program itself is facing a notable decline in viewership. The ITV series attracted an average audience of 4.8 million viewers for its launch, marking the lowest debut rating in the show's history. The 95-minute opening episode peaked at 5.6 million viewers, a drop of nearly two million compared to the previous year.

In 2025, the series opener had drawn an average of 6.6 million viewers with a peak of 7.3 million. This statistical decrease suggests that while Rooney's personal story resonated, the broader audience interest in the franchise is waning. The contrast between the intimate honesty of the celebrity participants and the slipping ratings presents a unique dynamic for the network.