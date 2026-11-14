Wayne Rooney Conquers Heights Fear with Skydive for I'm A Celebrity

Wayne Rooney overcomes his fear of heights during a skydive challenge on I'm A Celebrity. Paralympian Ade Adepitan makes history as the first wheelchair user in the show's 24-year history.

Wayne Rooney has officially conquered his fear of heights by completing a skydive challenge for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The former England footballer, 41, participated in the terrifying jump as part of his first challenge for the survival reality show, which was filmed on Saturday. Rooney had previously booked to jump out of a helicopter three times in the past but backed out at the last minute each time.

Roooney Overcomes Acrophobia for Show Debut

Roooney appeared to thoroughly enjoy the experience, beaming with a huge smile as he touched down on the beach in Australia. One source told the Daily Mail that producers chose the famous skydiving trial before entering camp because it seemed an obvious choice given his known nervousness about heights and helicopters. To everyone's surprise, he absolutely loved the activity, which will make for great television for the audience.

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Speaking ahead of the filming, Rooney shared his history with the activity. He stated, 'I've been booked to jump out of a plane three times before and never made it on the plane!' He also admitted that he does not like snakes or what is in the water, noting, 'I don't go in the sea.' This experience represents probably the biggest exposure he has ever had, being on TV every night for three weeks.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan Makes Historic Entry

The celebrity cast also included Paralympian Ade Adepitan, who took part in the terrifying skydive alongside Rooney. Adepitan arrived in his electric wheelchair, which is specifically designed for tougher terrain such as beaches, to greet the other contestants. The Paralympian and TV presenter is set to make history as the first wheelchair user to take part in I'm A Celebrity in the show's 24-year history.

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ITV producers have spent nine months transforming the camp to ensure it is fully accessible for Adepitan. They installed rest areas, wheelchair bays, crutch holders, and made a host of bespoke adaptations to meet his needs. Productive conversations with the disabled TV presenter, 53, about joining the 2026 series started last year, and he was flown to Australia with producers back in February to advise on the camp design.

Cast Arrival and Production Details Revealed

Other cast members AJ Odudu, Jack Skipper, Mariella Frostrup, and Chloe Burrows arrived in four beach buggies. While they stood on the beach, four helicopters hovered over the Australian beach. The group of celebrities, who looked very glamorous ahead of entering the jungle, greeted Adepitan upon his arrival. While there has been doubt among fans as to how he will take part in trials, Adepitan was throwing himself into the experience from the moment the cameras started rolling.

I'm A Celebrity filming got underway on Friday, and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were pictured on set for the first time. Dec was seen mischievously giggling ahead of watching this year's line-up arriving on set, while Ant was frantically vaping after touching down via helicopter. A contestant could be seen standing on top of a speeding lorry, proving that show bosses are planning to seriously put them through their paces in camp once again.

Impact on Viewers and Future Expectations

Roooney expressed hope that people will see he is a genuine person, adding that he is a fun guy who enjoys pranks. His new campmates were very supportive and cheered him on, but there was no time for high fives as he was whisked off immediately after to do an interview and film his reaction for the show. Viewers are expected to be very impressed with Adepitan's performance from the first episode given the historic nature of his participation.

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The survival reality show will be back on ITV on Monday, November 16. The combination of Rooney's personal victory over his phobias and Adepitan's historic inclusion promises a compelling start to the new season. The extensive preparations by the production team aim to ensure that accessibility does not hinder the intensity of the jungle experience for any contestant.