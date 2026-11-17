Wayne Rooney overcomes his fear of heights with a skydive and tackles repulsive food challenges alongside Chloe Burrows and Ade Adepitan in I'm A Celebrity 2025.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney, 41, has officially begun his stint in the Australian jungle for the 2025 series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, immediately facing both physical intimidation and culinary disgust. Although the Manchester United legend has abstained from alcohol for six months to improve his health and marriage with wife Coleen, the show's signature trials remain unavoidable obstacles that test even the most disciplined contestants. Fresh images capture Rooney navigating these early hurdles alongside his fellow campmates, proving that his recent lifestyle overhaul has not dampened his competitive spirit in the wilderness.

Rooney Overcomes Fear of Heights with Skydive

Wayne Rooney successfully conquered his long-standing phobia of heights by completing a terrifying skydive, a challenge filmed on Saturday before he entered the camp. Sources close to the production revealed that producers specifically selected this trial because Rooney had previously cancelled helicopter jump bookings on three separate occasions, citing his anxiety. Despite his hesitation, Rooney executed the jump with a beaming smile, touching down safely on a beach on Australia's Gold Coast and delighting the production team with his unexpected enjoyment of the experience.

Also read Wayne Rooney Overcomes Heights Fear in I'm A Celebrity Debut

Joanna Page, a fellow contestant known for her role in Gavin & Stacey, noted that Rooney absolutely loved the adrenaline rush, describing it as great television. This marks a significant personal victory for the 41-year-old, who has openly discussed his nervousness regarding heights in the past. The successful skydive serves as his first major trial, demonstrating his willingness to face his fears head-on as he adjusts to the rigorous demands of jungle life under the watchful eyes of hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

Rooney and Burrows Tackle Revolting Food Trials

Wayne Rooney and campmate Chloe Burrows faced a stomach-churning drinking challenge immediately upon entering the jungle, where they were required to suck a thick, unappetizing pink liquid through a straw. The concoction, dubbed a prawn star martini, was designed to disgust participants, who were then forced to spit the mixture back into a bucket. Despite his six-month commitment to a healthier diet and abstinence from alcohol, Rooney appeared to take the challenge in his stride, showing remarkable resilience compared to his fellow contestants.

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Chloe Burrows struggled visibly alongside Rooney during the trial, highlighting the difficulty of the task even for those prepared for jungle hardships. They were joined in this specific trial by Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan, 53, who is making history as the show's first wheelchair contestant, as well as AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. The group dynamics were further complicated when other celebrities, including Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, were handed entirely different challenges by the Geordie hosts.

Ade Adepitan Makes History as First Wheelchair Contestant

Ade Adepitan, a Paralympian and television presenter aged 53, is setting a new precedent in the reality television landscape as the first-ever wheelchair contestant on I'm A Celebrity. His presence in the jungle adds a unique layer of physical challenge and historical significance to the 2025 cast. Rooney was seen sharing a laugh with Adepitan, indicating a positive rapport forming between the two men despite the different physical demands they face in the camp.

The inclusion of Adepitan expands the diversity of the contestants and tests the show's infrastructure to accommodate different mobility needs. While Rooney focuses on conquering his fear of heights and managing his diet, Adepitan's participation marks a cultural shift for the series. The interaction between Rooney and Adepitan suggests a supportive camp environment, even as the hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly oversee the initial trials that separate the stars from their everyday comforts.

Rooney's Lifestyle Overhaul Impacts Marriage and Health

Wayne Rooney, whose net worth is estimated at £200 million, has undergone a significant personal transformation that he attributes to simple lifestyle changes rather than medical interventions. He stopped drinking for six months and improved his diet to help with his skin and mental well-being, a decision that has positively impacted his marriage to Coleen. Rooney stated that he is in a much happier and better place mentally, noting that his wife is happy and that they are in a better position as a couple due to these changes.

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The former footballer clarified that speculation about him using weight-loss injections was incorrect, insisting that his transformation is due to eating the healthiest he has ever eaten and returning to a routine of training. He explained that not drinking helps with the food choices he makes and improves his skin, contributing to a healthier overall appearance. This commitment to health contrasts sharply with the revulsing jungle food trials, yet Rooney maintains that his mental clarity and physical routine help him cope with the stresses of the show.

2025 Cast Includes High-Profile Celebrities and Actresses

The 2025 lineup of I'm A Celebrity features a mix of high-profile entertainers and sports figures, including Joanna Page, who is worth an estimated £3 million and is known for her role as Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey. Page, aged 49, also recently won the 21st series of Taskmaster, adding a competitive television pedigree to the cast. Claire Sweeney, aged 55 and worth £4 million, joins the mix, having found fame in the 1990s as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside and more recently in Coronation Street.

Other notable campmates include Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Jack Skipper, each bringing their own public profile to the jungle. Wayne Rooney stands out as the highest-paid campmate, reflecting his status as one of the best football players of his generation, with five league titles and a unique record of 200 goals and 100 assists in the competition. The diversity of the cast ensures a wide range of challenges and interactions, with producers likely to focus on the dynamics between the sports legends and the entertainment stars as the series progresses.