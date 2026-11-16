Wayne Rooney shares his lifestyle changes and height phobia triumph ahead of I'm A Celebrity 2025 launch, supported by wife Coleen.

Wayne Rooney has prepared for his entry into the Australian jungle by overcoming a significant personal fear and adopting a strict new lifestyle regime. The 41-year-old former England international is set to appear in the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which is scheduled to begin airing on Monday night. His wife, Coleen Rooney, expressed her excitement and support for her husband's upcoming challenge on social media just hours before the premiere.

Coleen Rooney Supports Wayne's Jungle Adventure

Coleen Rooney, age 40, took to social media to share a loving photograph of the couple and a heartfelt message for her husband. She wrote that she could not wait to tune in to the show and wished Wayne all the luck in the world, hoping he would have an amazing experience in the camp. The supportive message came shortly after the series officially kicked off, marking a public display of encouragement for the ex-footballer as he begins his reality television journey. This follows Coleen's own participation in the series last year, where she gained experience navigating the jungle environment.

Also read Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala As Wayne Conquers I'm A Celebrity Skydive

Rooney Overcomes Height Phobia in Opening Trial

Before entering the camp, Wayne Rooney participated in several preliminary challenges designed to test his limits and courage. One of the most significant tests involved confronting his long-standing fear of heights. Although Rooney had previously canceled helicopter jumps on three separate occasions due to his phobia, he successfully completed a terrifying skydive that was filmed on Saturday. He touched down on a beach on Australia's Gold Coast with a beaming smile, surprising those who knew of his anxiety regarding aerial activities. An insider noted that the producers recognized his nervousness about heights and decided the skydive was an obvious choice for his first challenge, resulting in what promised to be great television.

Gruesome Drinking Challenge and Campmate Interactions

Upon his arrival at the camp, Rooney was immediately subjected to a revolting drinking trial that tested his resilience. The former footballer was required to suck a thick pink liquid, referred to as a prawn star martini, through a straw and then spit it back out into a bucket. He was accompanied in this trial by new campmates Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. While Rooney appeared to handle the situation with his characteristic humor, his friend Chloe struggled alongside him during the gruesome task. Rooney was also seen laughing with Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan, who is making history as the show's first wheelchair contestant. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, known as the Geordie duo, presented these initial challenges to the new arrivals.

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Lifestyle Overhaul and Marriage Improvements

Wayne Rooney recently discussed a major lifestyle overhaul with The Mail on Sunday, revealing that he has stopped drinking alcohol for the past six months. He stated that this change has positively impacted his marriage to Coleen, noting that they are in a much happier and better place as a couple. Rooney explained that not drinking has helped him eat healthier and has improved his skin condition, attributing his physical transformation to simple dietary changes and a return to a regular training routine. He dismissed speculation that he was using weight-loss jabs, insisting that his progress was due to natural improvements in his health and well-being. The former striker emphasized that losing weight and abstaining from alcohol have contributed to his mental and physical happiness.

The Star-Studded Lineup for I'm A Celebrity 2025

The upcoming series features a diverse group of celebrities, with Wayne Rooney standing out as the highest-paid campmate with an estimated net worth of £200 million. Rooney is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, having won five league titles and achieved the unique feat of recording both 200 goals and 100 assists in the competition. Other notable contestants include Joanna Page, an actress and presenter known for her role in Gavin & Stacey and her recent Taskmaster win, who is estimated to be worth £3 million. Claire Sweeney, a Coronation Street star with a career spanning decades, is also part of the cast and is valued at an impressive £4 million. Additional cast members include Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and others who will face various challenges throughout the series.