Wayne Rooney opens up about son Kai's breakup and his own alcohol struggles, crediting wife Coleen for keeping the family together during his darkest times in the jungle.

Former football superstar Wayne Rooney has provided a candid update on the personal life of his eldest son, Kai Rooney, while simultaneously revealing the depths of his own past struggles with alcoholism during his appearance on the reality television series " I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!". The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England captain spoke on Gabby Logan's "Life at the Midpoint" podcast ahead of his jungle stint, confirming that 17-year-old Kai is no longer in a relationship with the aspiring model girlfriend he previously dated. This announcement comes just a year after the pair were spotted enjoying a romantic evening at the Nando's restaurant chain, marking a significant transition in the young footballer's life as he continues to play for Manchester United's youth academy.

Kai Rooney Relationship Status and Dating Update

Wayne Rooney directly addressed the public curiosity surrounding his son's romantic life, stating clearly that Kai and his former partner, who had visited the family home, have decided to end their relationship. The football legend explained that while parents naturally wish to protect their children, excessive supervision can be counterproductive when dealing with teenagers. He noted that at 17, Kai is navigating the normal complexities of young adulthood, and the couple's breakup is a natural part of that developmental journey.

Also read Wayne Rooney Named Camp Leader for I'm A Celebrity 2026

Rosie and Kai Rooney, the couple linked in previous reports, are now officially separated, with Kai returning to being single. Wayne emphasized that he and his wife, Coleen Rooney, are adjusting their parenting style to grant their son more autonomy as he matures. The couple recognizes that Kai will inevitably bring new partners home in the future, and they have adopted a philosophy of accepting these relationships for what they are, rather than interfering or imposing strict boundaries that might push their son away.

Wayne Rooney Alcohol Struggles Revealed In Camp

Beyond family updates, Wayne Rooney offered a raw and emotional account of his battle with alcohol dependency during his time in the Australian jungle for "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" on Tuesday. The former professional athlete described how the immense pressure of fame and high earnings in his early twenties led to severe isolation and excessive drinking. He recounted a harrowing period where he would drink continuously for two days straight, often lying on the pool table at home, only to resume his professional training and score goals for the team by the weekend.

Advertisement

Rooney shared that a specific moment involving his 17-year-old son served as a critical wake-up call for his behavior. He recalled walking in on his father asleep on the pool table, an incident that forced him to confront the reality of his actions and the potential damage to his family life. The reality TV campmate Ade Adepitan pressed Rooney on the extent of his consumption, to which the football icon admitted he drank non-stop for days at a time, masking his addiction behind his professional success on the pitch.

Coleen Rooney Credited As Family Rock And Savior

During his confession, Wayne Rooney repeatedly emphasized the vital role his wife, Coleen Rooney, has played in his recovery and the preservation of their family unit. He described Coleen as his "rock" and stated bluntly that he would likely not be alive today without her steadfast support and intervention. The 40-year-old wife of the football legend stood by him through his addiction and the pressures of his celebrity status, helping to stabilize the family which includes Kai, Klay, aged 13, Kit, aged 10, and the youngest, Cass, aged eight.

Campmate Claire Sweeney remarked on Coleen's loyalty, noting her support through thick and thin. Wayne agreed, adding that the last six months of sobriety have been the happiest of his life, allowing him to fully appreciate the value of time with his children. He expressed profound gratitude that his family has not fallen apart despite his past mistakes, acknowledging that his drinking had caused him to miss out on significant moments with his kids. The revelations highlight a significant chapter in the public lives of the Rooney family, blending personal growth with the spotlight of reality television.