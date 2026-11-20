Wayne Rooney reveals son Kai is single after dating Rosa Jackson and opens up about his battle with alcohol, crediting wife Coleen for saving his life during his time on I'm A Celeb.

Former football star Wayne Rooney has publicly confirmed that his eldest son, Kai, is no longer in a relationship with his previous girlfriend, model Rosa Jackson. The 41-year-old football legend provided an update on his 17-year-old son's personal life while appearing on Gabby Logan's Life at the Midpoint podcast, stating that Kai is currently single following their separation.

The confirmation of the split references a high-profile social moment from last year, where Kai was photographed on a date with Jackson at the popular restaurant chain Nando's. The sighting had generated significant media attention due to Jackson's status as an aspiring model and her previous connection to the Rooney family circle, making the public nature of their romance particularly noticeable to fans.

Also read Coleen Rooney Confirms Wayne's Toilet Habits After I'm A Celebrity Shock

Kai Rooney's Dating Life Update

Wayne Rooney discussed the dynamics of raising a teenager navigating early relationships, emphasizing the need to balance parental guidance with allowing personal growth. He explained that while he tries to be protective, overprotection can be counterproductive for young adults. Rooney stated that teenagers often make choices regardless of parental permission, and he accepts this as an inevitable part of growing up and gaining independence.

Rooney noted that there will likely come a time when Kai brings a new partner home, at which point he and his wife, Coleen, will have to approach the situation with an open mind. The pair are actively working on giving their children more freedom as they age, recognizing that their role is evolving from strict guardians to supportive guides who must assess each new situation as it arises.

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Rooney Reveals Alcohol Battle on I'm A Celeb

In a deeply personal revelation during his current stint on the reality television show I'm A Celeb, Wayne Rooney detailed his past struggles with alcoholism and the intense pressure he faced after achieving fame. He described how he began turning to alcohol in his early 20s as a way to isolate himself from the public eye, often drinking alone in his house for days at a time.

Rooney recounted a specific wake-up call moment involving his son Kai, whom he shares with wife Coleen. He remembered lying asleep on a pool table at home when Kai walked in, prompting an immediate realization that he needed to change his behavior. The incident served as a critical turning point, forcing him to confront the impact his drinking habit was having on his family life and personal health.

Coleen Rooney Credit and Family Reflections

Speaking with campmates, including Ade Adepitan and Claire Sweeney, Rooney expressed profound gratitude for his wife Coleen, who he credited with saving his life. He described her as an absolute rock who stood by him through his darkest periods, stating that he likely would not be alive today without her unwavering support and intervention during his addiction battles.

The footballer also reflected on the fleeting nature of professional sports fame, recalling advice from former teammate Alan Stubbs to enjoy the journey because it passes quickly. Rooney admitted that managing large sums of money and sudden stardom at age 16 was difficult, leading to mistakes off the pitch. He now views the last six months of sobriety as a period of unprecedented happiness for his family, which includes sons Kai, 17, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and daughter Cass, 8.