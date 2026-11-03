Wayne Rooney Confirmed for I'm A Celeb With Record Salary

Wayne Rooney joins the I'm A Celebrity lineup with a high salary. Former England star returns to Manchester United duties amid jungle rumors.

Wayne Rooney displayed an undeniable sense of joy as he resumed his professional duties at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The former England captain was in excellent spirits following official confirmation of his participation in the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Industry sources indicate that Rooney has secured the highest compensation package among all campmates for this year's series. His earnings are reported to be on par with the figure his wife, Coleen Rooney, achieved during her appearance in 2024. The complete roster for the television program was unveiled on Monday. The lineup features a diverse group of celebrities including actress Joanna Page, comedian Leigh Francis, and model Leomie Anderson. Rooney appeared upbeat while providing commentary for Prime Video's coverage of Manchester United's Champions League match against Roma. Reports suggest that producers have offered Rooney a sum exceeding the record-breaking £1.5million his wife earned for her jungle stint two years ago. This financial detail highlights the significant commercial value attached to his return to reality television. The confirmation comes as a major boost for the show's anticipated ratings. Fans have eagerly awaited news regarding his potential involvement for some time.

Rooney's History With Reality Television

Wayne Rooney previously expressed a strong desire to appear on the popular jungle series during an interview last year. He described the experience as something he would never refuse, citing it as a show he and his wife always watched together. Rooney noted that they had previously discussed doing the program together if the opportunity arose. This past December, the couple gained significant public attention with the release of their fly-on-the-wall documentary titled The Real Rooneys. The series offered viewers an intimate look into their family life. It featured their four sons, Kai who is sixteen, Klay who is thirteen, Kit who is ten, and Cass who is eight. The documentary was filmed last year and provides a candid perspective on their domestic routine. The project has generated considerable interest among their fanbase. It showcases the dynamic between the football legend and his wife as they navigate parenting in the public eye. The show has been described as a significant addition to their media portfolio. It complements his ongoing career at Manchester United while expanding his presence in entertainment. The documentary serves as a prelude to his upcoming reality TV challenge.

Also read Wayne Rooney Leads I'm A Celebrity Line-Up for November 16 Premiere

Physical Transformation and Cosmetic Procedures

Recent images of Wayne Rooney have highlighted a dramatic physical transformation that has captured public attention. He has undergone several changes including a nose job, a significantly slimmed-down physique, and the use of Invisalign to perfect his smile. When asked about the secret behind his weight loss, Rooney mentioned hearing rumors about him using a weight-loss injection pen. He expressed slight amusement at the speculation, stating that he is working hard to lose weight naturally. He clarified that he has not been using such medical aids. The conversation also touched upon his recent nasal surgery. Coleen Rooney recalled that she initially believed the procedure was for cosmetic reasons. However, Wayne explained that the surgery was medically necessary following a broken nose while he was playing for DC United. He described struggling to breathe properly on one side after the injury. Coleen added that she had encouraged him to fix it to help with his snoring issues. This clarification emphasizes that the changes were driven by health and functionality rather than mere aesthetics. The recovery process appears to have been successful given his current appearance. These details provide a clearer picture of his recent lifestyle adjustments. The physical changes coincide with his new professional challenges ahead.

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Impact on Career and Public Profile

The confirmation of Wayne Rooney for I'm A Celebrity represents a significant shift in his public profile. It marks a move from traditional football commentary to reality entertainment. This dual approach allows him to reach a broader audience beyond sports fans. The high salary indicates strong market confidence in his ability to draw viewers. It also places him among the top earners in the show's history. This financial milestone rivals his wife's previous record. The timing of the announcement coincides with his busy schedule at Old Trafford. His positive demeanor suggests he is well-prepared for the demands of the jungle. The participation of other high-profile celebrities like Joanna Page adds to the allure of the series. Viewers can expect a mix of competition and personal growth narratives. The show typically airs later in the year. This period is crucial for television ratings and advertiser interest. Rooney's involvement is expected to drive substantial engagement. His experience as a high-performance athlete may translate well to the physical challenges of the show. The combination of his fame and the novelty of his participation creates a compelling narrative. This event underscores the growing intersection between sports figures and reality television. It reflects a broader trend in celebrity culture. The success of the series will likely depend on viewer engagement and social media buzz. Rooney's ability to connect with audiences will be key to the show's performance.