Wayne Rooney Confirmed For I'm A Celeb With Record Salary Deal

Wayne Rooney joins the I'm A Celebrity lineup with a record salary. Former Manchester United star returns to Old Trafford duties after show confirmation.

Wayne Rooney has officially been confirmed as part of the upcoming cast for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! The former England football captain and Manchester United legend returned to his coaching duties at Old Trafford on Tuesday with a visible sense of excitement. This confirmation comes just after the full roster for this year's jungle series was revealed on Monday. The former soccer star appeared in high spirits while providing commentary for Prime Video's coverage of Manchester United's Champions League match against AS Roma. His presence on the pitch at the iconic stadium marked a cheerful return to work following the major television announcement.

Record-Breaking Salary Details

Sources indicate that Wayne Rooney is the highest-paid participant in the current lineup for the popular reality competition. His financial arrangement is reported to be on par with the record-breaking sum earned by his wife, Coleen Rooney, when she participated in the show in 2024. Industry insiders suggest that producers offered the former striker more than the £1.5 million that Coleen reportedly secured during her jungle stint two years ago. This substantial compensation package highlights the significant value networks place on high-profile celebrity personalities for the prime-time series.

Also read Wayne Rooney Leads I'm A Celebrity Line-Up for November 16 Premiere

Rooney Family Reality Show Launch

The announcement of Rooney's television appearance coincides with a period of intense media focus on the couple. They recently released a fly-on-the-wall documentary series titled The Real Rooneys, which offers an intimate look into their family life. The show features their four sons, aged 16, 13, 10, and 8, and was filmed last year. It serves as a companion piece to his reality television ambitions, showcasing the domestic side of the famous sports family.

The documentary provides viewers with a detailed glimpse into the daily routines and dynamics of the household. It captures the interactions between Wayne, Coleen, and their children in their current environment. This project adds another layer to the couple's recent media presence, which has been consistently high.

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Physical Transformation And Medical History

Rooney has also undergone a dramatic physical transformation in recent months, attracting widespread attention from fans and media outlets. He has reported visible changes including a slimmed-down physique and dental improvements using Invisalign. Additionally, he had a procedure on his nose, which his wife Coleen clarified was a medical correction rather than a purely cosmetic choice. She explained that she encouraged him to undergo the procedure to help resolve issues with his snoring.

Rooney confirmed that he had broken his nose while playing for DC United, which left him unable to breathe properly through one side. He stated that the correction was necessary for functional reasons. When asked about his weight loss efforts, he humorously addressed rumors about medical assistance. He noted that he is working hard to lose weight through his own efforts, dismissing the idea that he was using any weight-loss pens.

Past Comments And Future Plans

Wayne Rooney had previously expressed interest in participating in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! He mentioned during an aftershow discussion about Coleen's participation that it was a show they always watched together. He stated that if either of them were to appear on a reality show, this was the one they would choose. He indicated that he was open to the idea in the future, noting that he was currently looking at other projects. The confirmation of his spot marks the realization of a long-standing personal interest.

The former England star is now preparing to balance his professional responsibilities with the demands of the upcoming television series. His dual role as a football coach and a reality television contestant represents a unique position in the entertainment landscape. The high salary and prominent placement in the lineup underscore his continued popularity. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the start of the jungle season to see how the former football icon handles the challenges of the camp.