Wayne Rooney offers heartfelt support to Ade Adepitan on I'm A Celebrity. The 53-year-old star reveals his struggle with mental health and physical exertion in the jungle.

Wayne Rooney provided crucial emotional support to Ade Adepitan during a vulnerable moment on Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity. The 53-year-old football legend and television personality engaged in a candid conversation with the Paralympian, helping him process feelings of exhaustion and low spirits. Adepitan, who has made history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show, opened up about his mental state to the camp community.

Emotional Exchange On Wednesday Night

Adepitan began the interaction by confessing that he woke up feeling significantly down. He told the Bush Telegraph that he attributed his mood to severe tiredness rather than any specific external event. He expressed surprise that he felt this way so early in the competition but resolved to push through the difficulty. Rooney and fellow campmate Sharky listened attentively as Adepitan explained that he had experienced a moment of frustration with himself for feeling weak.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Launch: Wayne Rooney Sunburn & AJ Odudu Elimination Twist

Rooney responded with empathy, sharing that he too was missing his children and finding the experience difficult. He validated Adepitan's feelings by stating that it is normal not to feel strong all the time. The former Manchester United star emphasized that societal expectations often pressure men to appear macho and invincible. He noted that acknowledging weakness is a necessary part of enduring the jungle's challenges.

Rooney's Reflections On Mental Health

During the conversation, Wayne Rooney revealed that he needed glasses for the first time during the filming. He tried them on and wore them for the remainder of his time in the camp. The revelation shocked viewers, who praised his openness about his health and appearance. Social media users responded positively, describing Rooney as an absolute gent and a sweet person. Many fans noted that his willingness to discuss mental health resonated deeply with the audience.

Advertisement

Rooney described the jungle environment as exhausting due to the high level of physical exertion required. He reflected on the significance of his presence as a celebrity in a space where people with disabilities are rarely seen. Adepitan thanked Rooney for the chat, stating that he needed the support and felt better after speaking openly. The interaction highlighted the camaraderie forming between the contestants in the Australian outback.

The Caves Of Catastrophe Challenge

Later that morning, Ade Adepitan and Leomie were selected to face their first Bushtucker Trial. The challenge, titled The Caves of Catastrophe, was voted for by the viewing public. Ant and Dec briefed the pair at the trial area, explaining that Adepitan would be positioned in a flooded chamber. Leomie's role was to crawl through a complex network of cave tunnels to locate animal paintings on the walls.

Leomie had to verbally identify the animals she spotted so Adepitan could find the corresponding puzzle pieces underwater. The team had only ten minutes to retrieve all ten pieces to secure ten meals for the entire camp. The stakes were high, and the pressure mounted quickly as the clock ticked down. Miscommunication became a major hurdle when Leomie described an emu symbol as having a turkey vibe.

Leigh Francis Joins The Camp

Despite the initial confusion, Adepitan eventually found the correct emu symbol, earning one star for the camp. The episode also featured the arrival of the late-entry campmate, who completed the group of twelve celebrities. TV presenter Leigh Francis made a dramatic entrance, landing in a creek to rescue another contestant. He jumped out of a helicopter to greet AJ, adding another layer of drama to the series.

Advertisement

Claire offered Adepitan a pep talk before he left for the trial, telling him that the morning's emotional conversation was exactly what he needed. The combination of personal vulnerability and physical challenge defined this segment of the show. Fans continued to rally behind Rooney and Adepitan, celebrating their honesty and resilience. The episode underscored the importance of mental well-being in high-pressure survival situations.