Former footballer Wayne Rooney overcomes his fear of heights during his first I'm A Celebrity challenge, while wife Coleen shares support ahead of the series premiere.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has conquered his long-standing fear of heights during the opening challenges of the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The forty-one-year-old sports icon participated in a terrifying skydive over Australia's Gold Coast, marking a significant personal milestone as he prepares to enter the jungle camp. This physical trial comes just hours before the show officially kicks off on Monday night, setting a dramatic tone for his tenure as a campmate.

Rooney Overcomes Height Phobia With Skydive

Wayne Rooney appeared to take the terrifying skydive challenge in stride, landing with a huge beaming smile on the beach after completing the jump. A source close to the production revealed that the show's bosses specifically selected the skydiving trial for the former footballer because it targeted his known nervousness regarding heights and helicopters. To the surprise of many observers, Rooney absolutely loved the experience, with insiders noting that his enjoyment of the stunt will undoubtedly translate into compelling television content for viewers at home.

Also read Coleen Rooney Leads Football For Change Gala As Wayne Conquers I'm A Celebrity Skydive

This successful jump represents a major psychological victory for Rooney, who had previously admitted to booking helicopter jumps on three separate occasions only to cancel at the very last minute. By finally tackling this phobia head-on, he has demonstrated a willingness to face his deepest fears head-first, a trait that will be essential as he navigates the rigorous demands of jungle life. The successful completion of this high-stakes trial signals his determination to make the most of his time on the reality television competition.

Rooney's Health Overhaul Impacts Marriage

Beyond the physical challenges, Wayne Rooney has revealed significant lifestyle changes that have positively affected his personal life and marriage to Coleen Rooney. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday prior to entering camp, the forty-one-year-old explained that he has stopped drinking alcohol for six months, a decision that has improved the overall happiness and stability of his relationship. He noted that his wife Coleen is happy with the change, stating that their marriage is in a much better and happier place since he eliminated alcohol from his daily routine.

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Rooney attributed his improved physical appearance and mental clarity to these simple but effective changes, insisting that speculation about him using weight-loss injections was unfounded. He told the publication that stopping drinking helped him make better dietary choices, allowing him to eat the healthiest he has ever eaten while returning to a strict training routine. He emphasized that losing weight helped his skin and that abstaining from alcohol provided numerous health benefits, leaving him in a really good and happy mental state.

Coleen Rooney Sends Supportive Message

Coleen Rooney, forty, has publicly shown her support for her husband as he embarks on this new adventure in the Australian jungle. Taking to social media a few hours before the launch aired, the former child star penned a sweet message wishing Wayne all the luck in the world. She wrote that she cannot wait to tune in to the show tonight and expressed hope that he will have an amazing experience, accompanying her words with a loved-up snap of the couple from a recent date.

Coleen's participation in the show last year gave her first-hand insight into the rigors of the camp, making her public endorsement particularly meaningful for the forty-one-year-old footballer. Her supportive gesture on social media serves as a reminder of the strong partnership between the couple, who have been together for many years and continue to share significant life events openly with their fans and the public.

Grueling Drinking Trial Joins Skydive Challenge

In addition to the high-altitude skydive, Wayne Rooney faced a gruesome drinking challenge as part of his initial trials before officially entering the camp. Pictures released on Sunday showed the former footballer tasked with sucking a thick pink liquid, which producers dubbed a prawn star martini, through a straw and spitting it back out into a bucket. He was not alone in this revulsing trial, as he was joined by new campmates Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper.

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While Wayne appeared to take the drinking challenge in his stride, his friend Chloe Burrows was seen struggling alongside him during the messy exercise. The trial was designed to give the contestants a taste of the unpleasant challenges that jungle life has in store, testing their resilience and willingness to endure discomfort for the sake of the game. This early introduction to the show's signature gross-out challenges sets the stage for the more intense trials that await the celebrities once they are fully integrated into the camp community.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly Lead Camp

The new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues to be hosted by the beloved presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, who guide the celebrities through their trials in the Australian wilderness. The pair handed a totally different challenge to the campmates, including Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, who are set to join the initial group later in the series. Their familiar banter and supportive yet mischievous hosting style remains a central pillar of the show's enduring popularity.

Wayne Rooney, who is by far this year's highest-paid campmate with an estimated worth of £200million, joins a star-studded lineup that includes actresses and athletes. Alongside him are notable figures such as Gavin & Stacey icon Joanna Page, estimated to be worth £3million, and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney, who is worth an impressive £4million. The diverse mix of contestants promises a dynamic and engaging season as they compete for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.