Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity with £1.5 Million Salary

Wayne Rooney lands in Brisbane ahead of I'm A Celebrity 2025, reportedly earning more than Coleen's record £1.5 million. New campmate Chloe Burrows joins the star.

Wayne Rooney touched down at Brisbane Airport on Monday morning as the first celebrity contestant to arrive for the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The former England football captain, aged 41, was seen navigating the terminal with his manager, Paul Stretford, dressed in a casual grey tracksuit and surrounded by luggage. Rooney has reportedly secured the series' highest-paying contract, surpassing the earnings of previous stars and marking a significant financial milestone for the reality television format.

Record Breaking Salary for Former Star

Industry reports indicate that Rooney's appearance fee exceeds the record-breaking £1.5 million payout previously received by his wife, Coleen Rooney, who finished as the runner-up in the 2024 series. This substantial financial backing highlights the continued dominance of the franchise on British television, with ITV bosses expecting the current lineup to draw in massive viewership numbers. The network aims to replicate the success of the previous year, which saw 11.3 million viewers tune in for the launch episode and achieved significant engagement across all digital platforms.

Also read Wayne Rooney Heads To Australia For I'm A Celeb

Bonding With Love Island Co-Star

Before entering the Australian jungle, Rooney has already established a friendship with Love Island star Chloe Burrows, another confirmed contestant for the new season. The connection dates back to May when the two participated together in the Soccer Aid charity football match held in Stratford. A source close to the production revealed that their camaraderie developed naturally on the same team, allowing them to discuss their upcoming jungle experiences in detail before arriving in Queensland.

The pre-existing bond is expected to serve as a comforting anchor for both stars as they prepare for the isolation of camp life. Burrows posted a selfie with Rooney after their Soccer Aid appearance, describing the experience as amazing. Producers view this early relationship as a positive development, hoping to see their friendship evolve into a key storyline that resonates with audiences watching the daily diaries and bushtucker trials.

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YouTuber Sharky Arrives to Boost Youth Demographics

Hours after Rooney's arrival, YouTuber Sharmarke Mohamud, known professionally as Sharky, landed at the same Brisbane airport to begin his own jungle journey. The 30-year-old social media personality was signed by ITV bosses specifically to attract a younger demographic to the program, following the immense popularity of last year's winner, Angry Ginge. Sharky has undergone a notable physical transformation in recent months, including cosmetic procedures and significant weight loss, to prepare for the physical demands of the series.

Sharky launched his YouTube channel, Afcsharkey, in 2015, focusing on football and gaming content before rising to fame as part of the Beta Squad. The group, which includes Chunkz, Aj Shabeel, King Kenny, and Niko Omilana, boasts over 12.2 million subscribers. His recent collaborations with high-profile guests like Idris Elba and Ed Sheeran on viral 'Guess the...' challenges have solidified his status as a major digital influencer, making him a strategic signing for the broadcaster.

ITV Lineup and Broadcast Details

I'm A Celebrity will return to ITV on Monday, November 16, hosted by veteran presenters Declan Donnelly, aged 51, and Ant McPartlin, aged 50. The new series promises a blend of traditional reality TV stars and internet-famous personalities, aiming to broaden the show's appeal beyond its core television audience. Rooney's arrival marks the beginning of a high-stakes competition where contestants must endure bush food trials and sleep in rustic jungle accommodations to win the coveted title.

While Rooney jokes about potentially engaging in karaoke and having never visited Australia prior to this trip, the pressure to perform is high given his status as the highest-paid star. The documentary The Real Rooneys, released last month, has already provided viewers with intimate insights into the family dynamics of Wayne and Coleen, who are parents to Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass. As the production moves forward, all eyes will be on how Rooney and his fellow celebrities handle the isolation and challenges of the Australian wilderness.