Wayne Rooney Arrives in Brisbane for I'm a Celebrity 2025 Ahead of Wife Coleen

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has landed in Brisbane for I'm a Celebrity 2025, reportedly the highest-paid contestant, as the show prepares for its November 16 premiere on ITV.

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney arrived at Brisbane Airport on Monday morning, marking the first celebrity arrival for the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The 41-year-old sports icon, who is reportedly the highest-paid participant in the series, was accompanied by his manager, Paul Stretford, as they navigated the terminal with extensive luggage.

Star Arrival and Jungle Preparation

Rooney appeared relaxed in a grey tracksuit and baseball cap, showcasing a trimmer physique that reflects recent physical transformations including cosmetic procedures. When asked about his excitement for the trip, he admitted it was his first visit to Australia, noting he had previously missed a chance to travel through Thailand. He also chuckled at the suggestion that he might participate in his favorite pastime, karaoke, while living in the jungle camp.

Also read Wayne Rooney Joins Chloe Burrows In I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Previous Success and Financial Records

Rooney is following in the footsteps of his wife, Coleen Rooney, who achieved significant success on the show in 2024 by finishing as the runner-up. Industry reports suggest that producers have offered Wayne a contract value exceeding the record-breaking £1.5 million that Coleen earned for her stint two years ago, establishing him as the financial highlight of this year's casting.

Early Bonding with Co-Star Chloe Burrows

Before entering the Australian wilderness, Rooney reportedly formed a connection with Love Island star Chloe Burrows. A source confirmed that the pair bonded over their mutual booking for the show in May during a charity soccer match called Soccer Aid. They used the event to discuss their mutual nerves and expectations, establishing a friendship that is expected to continue once they join the other celebrities in camp.

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High Stakes and Viewership Targets

The new season, hosted by Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin, is scheduled to return to ITV on Monday, November 16. Last year's series launched with 11.3 million viewers, while the 2025 series ultimately reached 23.4 million people across all platforms, representing 38 percent of the television population. This massive audience engagement underscores the pressure on new arrivals to make an immediate impact.

Full Cast and Upcoming Schedule

Joining Rooney in the camp are Joanna Page, Ade Adepitan, Chloe Burrows, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper. The broadcast tradition dictates that two contestants arrive a week after the initial ten, requiring them to complete a separate task before officially merging with the rest of the group.

Family Life and Recent Documentary

The arrival coincides with renewed public interest in the Rooney family following the release of their fly-on-the-wall documentary, The Real Rooneys. The program, filmed last year, provided an intimate look at the lives of Wayne, Coleen, and their four children: Kai, who is 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8.