Wayne Rooney shares wild wedding night stories and reveals the £5million cost of his 2008 nuptials to Coleen in Portofino during I'm A Celebrity stint.

Wayne Rooney recently disclosed that he narrowly avoided arrest on the morning of his wedding to Coleen after a chaotic night of partying with friends in Italy. The former England captain, who has been married to his wife for eighteen and a half years, shared this shocking anecdote during a candid interview with Chloe Burrows in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. The couple exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in 2008, an event estimated to have cost £5million in total.

Wild Night Before The Big Day

Rooney, who is currently forty-one years old, admitted that he had minimal involvement in organizing the elaborate event, noting he did not even see the wedding venue until the actual day of the ceremony. Despite leaving the planning largely to Coleen, who is forty, the celebrations featured impressive musical talent including Westlife performing during the couple's first dance. The following day, Stereophonics star Kelly Jones entertained the guests, but the night before the wedding proved to be the most memorable for all the wrong reasons.

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Coleen had left to stay on a boat with her bridesmaids, giving Wayne one crucial instruction before she departed: do not get too drunk because he was getting married in the morning. Wayne assured his soon-to-be wife that he would behave, but the situation quickly spiraled out of control when a group of friends joined him in his room. They carried big, massive speakers upstairs, and at seven o'clock in the morning, bottles were thrown over the balcony, prompting a visit from the police.

Lavish £5 Million Wedding Details

The financial breakdown of the lavish celebrations in the picturesque seaside town of Portofino reveals just how extravagant the event was. The total bill for Coleen and Wayne's wedding included close to £1million spent on pre-wedding celebrations alone. A staggering £400,000 was allocated to book Coleen's favorite band, Westlife, while an additional £200,000 was spent on her wedding dress. Five private jets transported sixty-four guests from the UK to participate in the four-day festivities, which also included a luxury yacht trip and a masked ball.

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The wedding took place at the same historic location where singer Rod Stewart had previously married, adding a layer of celebrity prestige to the occasion. After both a civil and church ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated at the Villa Durazzo for a champagne reception that continued until 4am. A live band played a medley of Frank Sinatra songs while a £50,000 firework display lit up the sky. True to form, the couple decided against sophisticated cuisine, opting instead for a sit-down meal of pizza.

Reactions From Fellow Celebrities

The story drew humorous reactions from fellow campmates and viewers following the broadcast on the I'm A Celebrity spin-off show, Unpacked. His campmate Ade Adepitan quipped that Coleen would not have been too pleased with the police arrival, to which Claire Sweeney responded that it was truly rock and roll. Jordan Banjo joked that Wayne's public relations team must be left nervous every time the footballer speaks, suggesting they pay him well to compensate for his lack of filter.

Banjo noted that Wayne is such an open book in a good way, which makes for entertaining television but keeps his PR team on edge. The conversation highlighted the contrast between the serious commitments of a major sports figure and the lighthearted chaos of reality television. Wayne's willingness to share such personal and potentially embarrassing details has endeared him to audiences watching the current season of the show.

Rooney's Career And Current Status

Wayne Rooney, who is worth £200million, is by far the highest-paid campmate in this year's I'm A Celebrity lineup. Regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, he won five league titles and remains the only player to have recorded both two hundred goals and one hundred assists in the Premier League. His career statistics place him in an elite category of athletes, yet his personal life continues to captivate the public imagination.

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Since the wedding in Portofino, the couple has welcomed four sons and has navigated various hardships while standing by one another. The upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity features a diverse lineup including Joanna Page, an actress worth £3million known for her role in Gavin and Stacey, and Claire Sweeney, an actress worth £4million who played Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside since 1991. As the jungle challenges continue, Rooney's willingness to share unfiltered stories from his past provides a unique entertainment value for viewers worldwide.