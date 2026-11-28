Wayne Rooney reveals how a mistook airport door led to arrest by armed police. Details the 2018 DC incident, fines, and his decision to quit drinking for his marriage.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has provided his first detailed account of a US arrest involving public intoxication and a confrontation with armed law enforcement officials. The Manchester United legend, now 41 years old, described the frightening sequence of events that occurred after he mistakenly entered a secure area at an airport terminal while under the influence.

Wayne Rooney Recounts DC Airport Incident

Wayne Rooney revealed that he found himself surrounded by fifteen police officers with weapons drawn after walking through a secured door at Washington Dulles International Airport. The incident took place in December 2018, shortly after the footballer arrived in Washington DC from Saudi Arabia. He explained that he had consumed several alcoholic beverages during the flight and had also taken two sleeping tablets because he had been unable to rest properly.

Also read Coleen Rooney Visits Australia to Support Wayne in I'm a Celebrity

Upon disembarking, Rooney encountered a long queue at the terminal. Assuming the restricted door he approached was a lift, he walked through it, triggering alarms. The disruption resulted in an immediate and heavy response from local law enforcement. The former striker noted that the situation escalated quickly once the security breach was detected.

Armed Response and Police Custody

According to Wayne Rooney, the security breach prompted an immediate arrival of approximately fifteen police officers who approached him with their firearms aimed at him. He described the moment as terrifying, noting that the officers acted with significant force due to the nature of the security violation. Fellow campmate AJ Odudu expressed shock upon hearing that Rooney had been held at gunpoint during the encounter.

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Rooney was subsequently taken into custody for processing. He detailed the standard booking procedures, which included having his fingerprints taken and a mugshot photograph captured. He was also required to wear an orange prison uniform while awaiting processing. Police reports from the time stated that Rooney displayed slurred speech and could not recall his own phone number.

Fines, Charges and Immediate Aftermath

Rooney was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and public swearing. The legal consequences included a fine of $24 and an additional $91 in court costs. A spokesperson for Wayne Rooney stated at the time that the footballer had become disorientated due to a combination of prescribed sleeping tablets and alcohol consumption. He had reportedly been found leaning against a rail before attempting to walk through the restricted door.

After being processed by the authorities, an attorney reviewed his case and recognized his identity. This recognition led to his release. Following the incident, Rooney returned to the United Kingdom to be with his wife, Coleen Rooney, and their four sons. The event marked a low point in his public behavior, which had previously included a 2017 drunk driving conviction in Cheshire, England.

Wayne Rooney Gives Up Alcohol Forever

Earlier this year, Wayne Rooney announced that he had permanently stopped consuming alcohol. The decision was motivated by his desire to improve his marriage with Coleen Rooney, who had grown tired of his past wild partying habits. The pundit for Match Of The Day admitted that his lifestyle changes have had a profoundly positive effect on his personal life and physical appearance.

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Since ceasing alcohol consumption, Rooney reports losing three stone in weight. He also claims to be in a much happier and mentally stable place. Coleen Rooney has expressed satisfaction with these changes, noting that their marriage is in a significantly better position. The footballer emphasized that the improvement in their relationship is the most valuable outcome of his lifestyle shift.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 Participation

Wayne Rooney is currently a contestant on the 2026 series of the reality television show I'm A Celebrity. He is widely considered the favorite to win the title of King of the Jungle. With an estimated net worth of £200 million, Rooney is the highest-paid participant in this year's camp. He joined the show alongside other celebrities like Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney.

Rooney's wife, Coleen Rooney, has traveled to Australia with their two youngest sons, Kit and Cass, to support him during the filming. The family dynamic has shifted as Wayne focuses on his new sober lifestyle while competing in the jungle. His participation in the show has been met with positive feedback from viewers who appreciate his transparency and physical transformation.