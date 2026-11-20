Wayne Rooney becomes the first-ever camp leader in I'm A Celebrity history, sparking debate over his deputy choice and revealing a shocking bathroom habit with wife Coleen.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has made history by becoming the first celebrity in the show's broadcast history to take on the role of camp leader for the current series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The 41-year-old football legend, who currently holds the position of public favorite to win the jungle competition with betting odds of 2/1, was officially announced as the public's choice during an exclusive segment on the spin-off program Unpacked. The announcement was made in the studio by hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers, who revealed the decision to the audience and panelists.

The First Celebrity Camp Leader Role

Wayne Rooney is now the inaugural holder of the camp leader position, a unique challenge that places him in charge of organizing duties and managing the other contestants living in the Australian jungle. The reveal of his selection generated significant discussion among the entertainment panel, with former Big Brother star Kate Lawler noting that while Rooney would be great in the role, she doubted he would feel comfortable telling his fellow campmates what to do. Lawler suggested that the person appointed as his deputy might end up handling the difficult or unpleasant tasks on his behalf, creating an interesting dynamic within the camp hierarchy.

Also read Wayne Rooney Reveals Intimate Bathroom Habit With Coleen On I'm A Celebrity

Deputy Choice And Camp Dynamics

While Rooney takes the top leadership spot, the identity of his chosen deputy remains a focal point of speculation among both the panel and viewers. Kate Lawler expressed hope that he might select someone like Leigh to assist him, while other panelists suggested that Jack Skipper could be in the running for the position. The role of deputy is critical, as it involves carrying out the leader's orders and managing the camp's daily operations, including the potential risk of assigned contestants like Mariella Frostrup being tasked with cooking duties again, which could cause friction if she is unwilling to return to the kitchen.

The structure of the camp leader role places immediate pressure on Rooney to demonstrate confidence in handing out jobs and maintaining order among the diverse group of celebrities. Panelists questioned whether Rooney would be confident enough to start delegating tasks around the camp immediately, noting that previous contestants like Jack Skipper might have struggled with such authority. The success of his leadership will likely depend on his ability to balance his friendly demeanor with the firmness required to keep the campmates in line and ensure the camp runs smoothly.

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Rooney Reveals Intimate Bathroom Habit

Beyond his leadership announcement, Wayne Rooney stunned his co-stars and viewers by revealing a highly unusual bathroom habit he shared with his wife, Coleen Rooney, during their time in a previous residence. The 41-year-old sportsman explained that before purchasing their current £20million country estate, he and Coleen, who is 40 years old, lived in a house with two toilets installed in the same bathroom after they replaced a bidet. In a candid confession made around the campfire, Rooney told his fellow campmates that he and his partner would sit beside each other while using the toilet to catch up on their days.

The revelation left the camp speechless and baffled, with contestant Ricky Wilson describing the habit as the weirdest thing he had ever heard. Rooney clarified that while he would sit next to Coleen, he would not wipe himself in her presence, requiring her to finish and leave before he did the same. When asked if Coleen would wipe herself in front of him, Rooney responded without hesitation that she would, further shocking the group. Ricky Wilson later expressed his disbelief in the Bush Telegraph, advising Rooney to keep an air of mystery in his relationship.

Coleen Rooney Responds To Public Disclosure

The public disclosure of such a private family moment sparked immediate reactions, with fans at home claiming that Coleen Rooney might be furious that her husband let the secret slip. In response to the episode airing, Coleen took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from 2018 depicting the bathroom in question, confirming the existence of the dual-toilet setup. The incident has added a layer of personal vulnerability to Rooney's jungle experience, contrasting with his professional achievements as a football legend who won five league titles and is the only player to have recorded both 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League.

As Wayne Rooney settles into his historic role as camp leader, all eyes will remain on how he navigates the dual pressures of managing the camp and dealing with the aftermath of his personal revelations. With a net worth estimated at £200million, he stands as the highest-paid campmate this year, joining a cast that includes notable figures like actress Joanna Page and Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney. The unique combination of his leadership duties and his candid sharing of family life sets a distinct tone for this season of the popular reality television series.